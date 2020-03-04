ALBION — It started with a family gathering.
Then it moved to Instagram.
Now, a 23-year-old from Fort Wayne has been charged with committing sexual misconduct with an underage Kendallville girl, according to court documents.
Charles L. Dewey III, 23, of the 900 block of West Hamilton Road South, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:16 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony.
Dewey was held on $10,000 bond.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Dewey met his alleged victim — a girl under the age of 16 — at a family gathering as a guest of another family member in the spring of last year.
From there, the victim told police they began to communicate on Instagram. During the course of their communications on the social media site, the victim told police she told Dewey how old she was.
According to the victim, intercourse allegedly occurred around midnight at an unspecified date in Dewey’s car which was parked in the victim’s driveway, according to court records.
The mother of the alleged victim contacted police on Aug. 18, 2019. The mother was able to provide Instagram posts which allegedly indicated Dewey and the victim had intercourse.
Kendallville Police Department Detective Angela Handshoe was able to photograph the messages which had been provided by the mother.
Dewey declined to be interviewed by Kendallville police.
