KENDALLVILLE – Executive director Julie Tipton walks carefully around construction equipment, flipping light switches to show off the polished concrete floors and new drywall in the Community Learning Center, once home to East Noble Middle School and before that, Kendallville High School.
That new drywall is everywhere. Marks on the floor reveal where walls were removed. Boxes line the walls in what was once the cafeteria, waiting for crews to assemble the air conditioning system. The gymnasium is dressed in fresh stripes of green and blue paint. The former industrial arts area awaits a transformation into a maker space.
The distinctive, large red K on the front door of the 1915 section is the only place that appears to be untouched as renovations move forward in a flurry.
The work-in-progress hints at what is to come — collaborative spaces where lives can be changed for the better.
Tipton’s been on the job since June after retiring from a 36-year career in education and says she is happy to be working in her own community. She and construction manager Tim Holcomb, a former Impact Institute director, have focused on the first and second floors at this point, building offices, multi-purpose classrooms and common areas where non-profit organizations can have space to meet and work together.
“These collaborative areas will meet the needs of these non-profits as well as the mission and vision for the Community Learning Center,” Tipton said. “The classrooms, offices, gym and cafeteria will be places where collaboration takes place.”
Tipton said the collaboration started with using local contractors Diehm Construction, Curb Appeal, J.O. Mory and Big C Lumber for the renovations.
“Every worker has a connection to the community,” she said.
Tipton said the “bedrock organizations” form a representative board that also collaborates well. These organizations include the YMCA, Parkview Noble Hospital, City of Kendallville and its parks department, East Noble School Corp., Freedom Academy, Kendallville Public Library, Oak Farm Montessori School and the Dekko Foundation. Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe is serving as president of the board.
Programming in general will be volunteer-driven, Tipton said, and guided by such organizations as The Arc Noble County Foundation, United Way, Freedom Academy and the YMCA, among others. Nothing is carved in stone, however.
“We are investigating how best to use the kitchen,” Tipton said. “We want it to be a teaching kitchen for community use. Gaslight (Playhouse) will also have a presence here, perhaps offering performing arts workshops and an entertainment venue.”
So when will the Community Learning Center be operational?
Tipton promises the building will be ready for tours by Sept. 21, the date for the All High School Reunion. Alumni will be able to see the changes and reminisce about their school days in the building. The target date for the startup of programming is sometime in October. Plans for a grand opening are also in the works, depending on construction progress.
For now, the priority is making the building safe and secure. Tipton said programs are tiered in priority as construction progresses. The elevator still works and construction changes are addressing accessibility needs.
Tipton’s tour begins at the Riley Street entrance, where a reception area and her office are under construction. Walls have been removed to combine smaller spaces into one larger space for meetings and classes. Lockers have been removed to make space for sitting benches in the hallways.
Tipton is still doing research on the kitchen area, trying to figure out how it can best serve the community.
“The CLC is in a food desert,” she explained, meaning that access to fresh and nutritious food is limited. She envisions the kitchen as a place where patrons can learn about nutrition, food preparation and preservation, healthy eating, exercise and diabetic care.
“The mission doesn’t just help people in need,” she said. “It helps all people to learn skills to make their lives better.”
She believes the center’s organizations will truly work together to give people a hand up, not a handout, without replicating programs. The center’s role is to support the participating organizations in any way possible.
Tipton said the gymnasium was the easiest venue to get ready, with the kitchen development and the theater spruce-up ready by next spring. Tipton is doing research on the theater’s décor in order to maintain the historical character of the space.
The theater offers a long-term opportunity to marry entertainment and learning skills, Tipton said. Kendallville’s community theater, Gaslight Playhouse, will have its shows there, and other regional performers could be booked for shows. Theater arts educational programming in the space could include acting classes, set building, costume creation or house management.
Tipton is now making the rounds of non-profit and philanthropic organizations, telling the story of the Community Learning Center and its potential for people everywhere in northeastern Indiana.
“We know we’re building something unique,” she said.
