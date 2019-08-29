LAGRANGE — Come next Memorial Day, the graves of many deceased LaGrange County veterans will have a new flag holder clasping a small American flag next to their headstones thanks to a recent program launched by the woman behind the Veterans’ Headstone Project.
Jean Fremion-McKibben, the founder of the VHP, said she became concerned visiting cemeteries to see how many flag holders were either worn out or damaged, victims of the weather or the mowers used to mow cemetery grass. Worried about what that said about the respect we pay the graves of those departed veterans, Fremion-McKibben decided she would replace as many of those flag holders as she could.
This year, Fremion-McKibben, along with fellow VHP partner, Gary Litke, started replacing those battered flag holders. Called the American Flag Holder Program, Fremion-McKibben and Litke visited all 48 LaGrange County cemeteries where veterans are buried to take an inventory of those devices and start to make plans about replacing those flag holders damaged beyond repair.
So far this year, Fremion-McKibben’s program has installed 219 new WWI veteran flag holders and repaired another 58.
“Our goal is to ensure the honor and dignity of the grave sites of all our county veterans,” she said.
It’s not an inexpensive program.
Each ornamental brass medallion that decorates and identifies the military branch a veteran served in costs about $26. The bronze posts they sit on run another $4 or $5.
Fremion-McKibben said there are cheaper alternatives out there, but those quickly rust and weather.
“It’s worth the money because these will last,” she said.
Working with funds from a Community Impact Grant given to her program by the LaGrange County Community Foundation as well as funds raised by her Veteran’s Headstone Project, Fremion-McKibben and Litke have been able to repair or replace most of the damaged medallions standing watch over the graves of LaGrange County’s WWI veterans.
Where possible, Fremion-McKibben and Litke drill a small hole in the concrete base under a headstone and cement the flag holder into that pad, ensuring it doesn’t fall over. The pair has been careful to research each veteran and make sure the medallion properly reflects that veteran’s branch of service.
Next year promises to be a much bigger task for the pair. Fremion-McKibben wants to tackle replacing the damaged flag holders for men and women who served in World War II, which will require far more resources.
Fremion-McKibben also is continuing working with her Veteran’s Headstone Project replacing damaged or weathered veteran headstones. An additional 20 more veteran headstones will be replaced later this year in LaGrange County cemeteries bringing the total headstones replaced by the project to 219. Fremion-McKibben said her organization has already identified an additional 20 veterans headstones slated for replacement next year.
Those wishing to assist the VHP with its work are encouraged to make a tax-deductible donation by sending a check to the LaGrange County Community Foundation, made out to LCCF, with the Veterans’ Headstone Project Fund indicated on the memo line. In addition, donors can specify where they would like their donation applied, where needed most, for Headstone/Memorials, or for the American Flag Holder Program by simply enclosing a short note with their check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.