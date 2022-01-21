KENDALLVILLE — The Top 10 have been picked.
After receiving 25 applications for buildings wanting to take part in the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant, Kendallville leaders have set a priority list and picked the first 10 buildings in line to get funding from the big grant.
That’s not to say that the other 15 buildings are out of luck — depending on price estimates the city may be able to add in more and any that end up getting cut may end up getting assistance through a different local grant program — just that these 10 are the first in line.
How did they make the cut?
A grant steering committee went through and ranked all 25 proposals on a variety of criteria. Those included ratings in seven categories such as project oversight, community and public support, building use, private sector support, case statement/need, overall impact and discretionary.
The city then broke those buildings into tiers, with Tier 1 being these Top 10 that are expected to have the biggest impact if they receive improvements.
“We received 25 applications for improvements and had our review committee score each application based on a variety of criteria including: the historical significance of the building, whether the building is vacant or occupied, the overall impact (economic, visual, etc.) the proposed building improvements could make for the downtown, whether or not the property owners have invested in improvements in the past, whether or not the project meets the goals of traditional historical preservation, whether the property is at risk without immediate intervention, proof of financial ability to meet the match, and more,” Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said. “The scoring was extremely close in some instances, but we decided to draw the line at 10, as we currently have no idea how far the $2M will go.”
Here’s who made the first cut, presented in no particular order:
{div}• Jeny’s Tacos — 215 S. Main St.{/div}
• Kropp Insurance — 217 S. Main St.
• 100 Main — 100 S. Main St.
• The Strand Theatre — 221 S. Main St.
• Rudy’s/Love Me Two Times on Main — 105-109 N. Main St.
• Hosler Realty — 106 S. Main St.
• Treehouse Realty — 129 S. Main St.
• Kendallville Auto Parts — 101 S. Main St.
• Relaxation Station — 103 N. Main St.
• Former post office — 119 W. Mitchell St.
Buildings owners are now in the process of meeting with architects to go a bit more in depth about their plans and do some design and cost estimation. As those estimates start coming in, the city will have a better idea of what the first 10 might cost and who else might also be able to be included.
“Once that step is complete, we will know how much is remaining from the $2 million, and can begin working down the list of other applicants,” Johnson said.
The city will eventually put together one large bid package containing all of the projects and then seek a single general contractor who would oversee all of the renovations.
Building owners are now getting a chance to dive deeper into their ideas for how to fix up their buildings as they get together with architects.
Dep Hornberger and her husband Stephane Langelier own the Jeny’s Tacos and are finding out that the process of planning exactly what to do can be a little more complicated than first glance.
They received some initial redesign ideas from an architect with the city’s Main Street consultant with some options, Hornberger said.
One option is a little simpler, painting the exterior vents, changing the placement of the sign, cleaning up the Jeny’s facade a bit but keeping it very similar, with Langelier likes more, she said. A second option — the one Hornberger likes more — is a little more transformative and would put up some grills or grates to hide the vents, change the type of signage to fill the space above the door a little better and change the colors to something more subdued pallet than the orange that’s currently there.
Safely to say, there may be some negotiating and compromising coming.
“I like it what they’re proposing to do but we have to come together on this,” she said.
That’s just the first floor, but one of the bigger impacts is going to come on the second floor with the ornate facade shared with Kropp Insurance next door. Although the two buildings have separate owners, they have worked together on a plan for that second floor.
“We need to get that back down to the metal, the whole facade is metal, and then repaint it with light colors. That paint is really peeling,” Hornberger said.
On their half, Hornberger said they also want to replace the old windows with new windows of the same style. Their upstairs is a livable space that they use intermittently when they have people visiting or other short-term stays, but the second floor is very drafty right now, she said.
Up the block, Kendallville Auto Parts is seeking a rehab project primarily on its north-facing wall on Mitchell Street, owner Gerald Mefferd said.
While he repaired his roof and painted the front of the building a few years back with help from a 50/50 matching grant from the city, the north side has been in need of some love. The brick facade needs to be repaired and several windows need updates too.
“This north wall here that goes from main street to the alley, it needs some attention. The windows, that’s probably going to be the major part of it,” Mefferd said. “Brick work and windows and that bay window that sticks out on the north side, to redo that of course.”
For both owners, the opportunity to get an 85% for just 15% matching funds from them was too good to pass up.
“We did the 50/50 for a roof and painting the front of the building years ago, a few years ago. This just seems like for the percentage that we have to put up, that’s a lot better deal,” Mefferd said.
Hornberger did a roof repair in the past at their own expense before she had known about the city’s 50/50 matching grants, then got one of those in the recent past for a smaller roof project.
She said her husband could do the repainting work himself, but with the size of the project and the generous terms of the grant, they decided to throw their hats in too.
“It’s only charging us 15% and they’re paying the rest. So hey that’s a no brainer to me,” she said.
