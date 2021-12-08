ALBION — Help is on the way.
But don’t expect the new employee in the Noble County Planning Department to change that office’s approach to violations and other compliance issues.
In August during budget talks, the Noble County Council allowed Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett to budget for a full-time employee in her department.
At least part of that employee’s duties will involve helping to follow up on junk, trash and debris ordinance violations in the county. There are nearly a dozen such ordinance violations currently active, with another eight or so cases which have been elevated to zoning violations.
The office had had a part-time employee handling code enforcement, but that worker left and the position has been vacant since August.
It is a time-consuming process to get people into compliance, and even monitoring those 20 cases or so would likely keep the full-time person busy. Tackett said Wednesday she just doesn’t have time to deal with those issues herself.
Tackett has been up to her neck in the new commercial solar overlay district which was recently passed by the Noble County Commissioners. While that part of the issue is resolved, she still needs to get a fee schedule for applicants passed.
And with a North Carolina-based solar energy company eager to start work in Noble County, just working to get that file ready for presentation to the Noble County Plan Commission’s Site Development Plan Committee will take dozens of hours.
Tackett also organizes all applications which come before the Noble County Plan Commission and Noble County Board of Zoning Appeals.
Help was obviously needed, but don’t expect that to mean her office will start changing its policy on how it works with people who have allowed junk or debris to accumulate on their property.
“Our goal is to work with the land owner — not to fine them,” Tackett said. “My goal is not to collect a fine. My goal is to get it cleaned up.”
And that way of thinking sits well with Noble County Plan Commissioner president George Bennett.
“I’m pretty content with that approach,” Bennett said. “We still want to communicate with people, hep them understand why they’re not in compliance.”
Bennett said the county has to balance between allowing people the freedom to do what they want with their property while also making sure that neighbors are not adversely affected.
“It makes a pretty fine line to try to walk,” Bennett said.
When a property has reached a point where it has created a health hazard or is adversely affecting neighbors, the planning department acts.
The first step involves sending out a letter, sometimes multiple letters, to try to get the land owner into compliance.
Such a process began with a property in Kimmell in April of 2019 for violating the county’s junk, trash and debris ordinance as junk lawn mowers began to accumulate with similar other items. on the property. Acting on a complaint, former Plan Director Ken Hughes sent out a letter. It was followed on May of that year with a warning.
The problem worsened instead of getting better.
“It looks like he’s running a junk yard,” Tackett said.
Such an operation is not allowed in an area zoned residential. Having piles of tires and junk vehicles not only depreciates neighboring home values, but it also becomes a haven for haven for small animals and rodents.
When progress was not made, the situation was elevated to a zoning violation on Jan. 22, 2021, which allows the county to levy fines of up to $500 per day. Fines were levied in February and March of this year.
After continued efforts to get the property owner to come into compliance were not successful, the plan commission handed the matter over to its attorney on Nov. 4.
The matter is nearly three years old — and the property remains an eyesore.
“That’s not that unusual,” Bennett said. “Very often it is a lengthy concept to try to get a property into compliance.”
Having that extra worker may allow for more frequent, consistent efforts to bring the property into compliance, but county officials still prefer to work with property owners.
The county does levy fines on occasion in an effort to get a property cleaned up. And if those fines accumulate, a lien can be placed on a property.
But if the home owner does not intend on selling anyway, a lien is not a very effective instrument.
Tackett said she would like to sit down with the commissioners to get their input on how the county is handling junk, trash and debris ordinance violations to determine if additional punitive steps should be pursued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.