Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Erik S. Halferty, 44, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 1000E, Avilla, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Halferty was held on $2,500 bond.
Stephen T. Hayward, 28, of the 1300 block of South Ninth Street, Goshen, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hayward was released on his own recognizance.
Justin W. Lipscomb, 33, of the 1400 block of West North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Lipscomb was held without bond.
Eric T. Miller, 30, of the 300 block of East Baseline Road, Albion, was arrested at 4:34 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. Miller was held without bond.
Osvaldo Monoya, 22, of the 300 block of West Jerolene Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Michael L. Savage, 39, of the 1700 block of Tilden Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Savage was held on $500 bond.
Clinton L. Campbell, 29, of the 1800 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Campbell was held on $500 cash bond.
Nicklas A. DeCamp, 26, of the 100 block of Newnam Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. DeCamp was held without bond.
Derek C. Jacobs, 30, of the 900 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Jacobs was held without bond.
Jacob M. Janda, 34, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Janda was released on his own recognizance.
Jay J. King, 34, of the 500 block of West Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, was booked at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Billy J. Ritchie, 43, of the 700 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Ritchie was released on his own recognizance.
Laura L. Schambers, 44, of the 300 block of Cherry Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Schambers was released on her own recognizance.
Jackie L. Terry II, 32, of the 700 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court and a warrant for which no other information was provided. Terry was held without bond.
