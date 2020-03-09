TOPEKA — This month, the Topeka Area Historical Society will be taking a look at the Great Barlow Show, a traveling circus with LaGrange County roots, at their meeting tonight.
Victor Baird will be on hand and delivering a PowerPoint presentation about the circus that includes over 50 photos of his show his great, great uncle Edwin Baird owned. The public is invited to the meeting and there is no cost for admission.
“This is going to be a great evening for both the young and the young at heart,” says Topeka Historical Society president Harold Gingerich. “Everyone loves a circus, and everyone will love the fascinating story Victor Baird has to tell. Victor was originally scheduled to be with us last November but inclement weather forced us to cancel the meeting, so we are delighted that he could come now.”
The Great Barlow Show summered in South Milford and traveled by wagon to the Mississippi River in the early 1900s. Records’ dating back to 1905 show that the Barlow’s circus tent was raised in Topeka on several occasions.
Several members of the circus, including Barlow’s’ daughter Erma, went on to become famous vaudeville performers. And to quote Victor, “She (Erma) was apparently quite a siren.” Unfortunately, tragedy would later strike Erma’s family taking the lives of her husband and child.
Victor Baird is also an expert on the Wabash Railroad and the author of Railroading on the Wabash Fourth District in which Topeka is given extensive coverage.
The Topeka Area Historical Society holds bi-monthly public meetings and publishes quarterly newsletters. Past newsletters can be viewed on the group’s newly updated website by going to topekahistoricalsociety.com. You can also visit them on Facebook.
The meeting takes place at Topeka Branch Library at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. For more information call 499-0126.
