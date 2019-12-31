SHIPSHEWANA — A 31-year-old Shipshewana was arrested and charged with strangulation, a Level 5 felony, after he attacked another person in his home Thursday night.
Tyler Hughes, of the 9000 block of West C.R. 275N, Shipshewana, was arrested following a joint Shipshewana Police Department/LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a complaint.
Hughes was taken into custody and transported to the LaGrange County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.