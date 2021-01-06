LAGRANGE — Homeowners disposing of household grease by pouring it down their drains are causing real problems for the town of LaGrange and its wastewater treatment plant.
Members of the LaGrange Town Board Monday night heard Catlyn Helmuth, the operator of the town’s wastewater plant, ask them to approve sending out a reminder to wastewater treatment customers asking them not to pour grease down household drains, and not dispose of hygiene products and so-called flushable wipes by flushing them down their toilets.
“Those items might be flushable, but they aren’t biodegradable,” said Mark Eagleson, LaGrange town manager.
Those items more often than not have to be fished out of the system once they arrive at wastewater plant. But they also plug and clog pumps, pipes and grinders used to move the solid waste from homes to the wastewater treatment plant.
Some areas of town are worse than other, Helmuth said. Problems caused by debris in grinders happen repeatedly at a section of the system on LaGrange’s west boundary.
The reminders will be placed inside of the envelopes used to mail customer their monthly bills. It will ask them to refrain from disposing of grease and paper products by pouring them down drains or flushing them down toilets.
In other matters, town board members approved hiring an Indianapolis firm to do some soil boring in the unused sections of Greenwood Cemetery on LaGrange’s south side. Town officials are looking to expand the cemetery and need to start planning building new infrastructure such as roads in the parts of cemetery now owned by the town but unused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.