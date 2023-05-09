KENDALLVILLE — The Mid-America Windmill Museum is is celebrating its 30th anniversary with its annual Kite Day.
Kite Day, a Mother’s Day tradition, is on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.a t the museum, 732 S. Allen Chapel Road (C.R. 1000E). Kite Day has free admission, which includes tours through the Museum.
The Hoosier Kitefliers will be on hand to help kids build their own free kites and then fly them high. Dr. Tom Jansen, and Kevin and Julie Kelham, will be there the fly their beautiful kites. They will be available for questions or for any help.
Children who attend will receive free Pizza Hut Personal Pan Pizza coupons while supply lasts. Those attending are welcome to bring a picnic to celebrate with their mothers for Mother’s Day. There will be refreshments available for a small fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.