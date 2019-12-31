The tragic hit-and-run death of longtime West Noble coach and teacher Chuck Schlemmer and the aftermath it’s had on the Ligonier community was The News Sun’s top story of 2019.
After a 2018 list that was topped with a double homicide, a massive fire and a state championship, this year was a little tamer in comparison. But a mix of breaking news, tragedies and big accomplishments round out the 2019 Top 10 for Noble and LaGrange counties, as voted on by the editorial staff of The News Sun.
The voting for this year’s No. 1 was not unanimous, but the Schlemmer story did capture the most top votes of other stories.
Here’s a look back at what transpired in the year we’re putting to bed tonight:
1. Hit-and-run claims life of West Noble Coach Chuck Schlemmer
On Aug. 16, while out taking a bike ride around rural Ligonier, a U-Haul truck crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck Chuck Schlemmer on his bicycle.
The longtime teacher, track and cross country coach suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. After a few days in the hospital, his family made the tough decision to remove him from life support. He died Aug. 21.
The driver of the truck, Ryan Gravit, 45, of LaGrange, was later arrested and charged with Level 3 felony and Level 4 felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury with a prior conviction in the last five years.
According to court documents, Gravit allegedly had a blood-alcohol content of .27%, more than three times the legal limit. Police said he swerved over the center line in his U-Haul struck and struck Schlemmer straight on. After the accident, Gravit allegedly drove off, heading to Riverside Villa Apartments in Ligonier.
His damaged U-Haul was spotted by a firefighter responding to the accident scene. The firefighter followed the truck and police were able to take Gravit into custody.
A criminal case against Gravit is still pending in a Noble County court.
Since the death, the West Noble community has banded together with the Schlemmer family in several ways. West Noble’s annual 5K cross country race has been renamed after him, trees have been planted and a new scholarship fund has risen from the many donations made in his memory.
2. East Noble Middle School saved, Community Learning Center founded
At this time last year, it looked like the former East Noble Middle School building would be demolished.
As the No. 4 story on the 2018 Top 10 list, in December, East Noble School Corp. was in the process of taking bids to knock down the more than 100-year old campus.
Earlier in 2018, the school district had rejected a proposal from an Indianapolis nonprofit to renovate the building into two floors of senior housing and a first-floor community learning center.
In December 2018, a local group enthused about the learning center idea came back to say they thought they could viably remake the whole building for that concept.
Come February, the persistence paid off. In an about-face, the school district opted to turn the middle school over to Kendallville, which would hold the building while a new learning center nonprofit was formed.
Almost immediately renovations began on the building, which continue to this day. With a nonprofit board and Executive Director Julia Tipton at the helm, the Community Learning Center nonprofit took ownership of the building in September.
An open house of the facility is planned for Jan. 11 so the community can see the results and get a glimpse of what the middle school’s second life will look like.
3. East Noble football makes Class 4A state title game
At the beginning of the football season, East Noble looked good, but how good would they really be?
For a team that hadn’t brought home a sectional title in 16 years among brutal competition, expectations were high but maybe a bit reserved. What transpired throughout the 2019 season, however, made believers out of everyone.
After running the table with a perfect regular season, the Knights waltzed through the first two sectional games before downing a Leo squad for their first title in more than a decade. On the road for regional, the Knights showed they had more to offer, taking out Mississinewa 30-14.
The Knights got to stay home for a huge semi-state match against a tough Hobart team. After falling behind 17-0 in the first quarter, the Knights kept their composure and came roaring back, retaking the lead into the final minutes. Hobart had a chance with a Hail Mary to the end zone of the final play, but East Noble knocked down the pass to punch a thriller of a ticket to the Class 4A title game.
In Indianapolis on Nov. 30, East Noble took the field against Evansville Memorial. After a bruising first half that had the Knights up 3-0 at halftime, things didn’t go so well in the back-end of the game.
Memorial stayed strong, shutting out the Knights in the second half and taking a 21-3 victory.
Although returning to Kendallville as runners-up in their third appearance at state, hundreds welcomed the Knights back home on a season no one could call anything but a huge success.
4. Three die after car slides into Elkhart River
On a snowy and icy morning, a Ligonier father was driving his two daughters to school at West Noble after a two-hour delay. As their car was heading south down C.R. 700W where the road takes a 90-degree turn into Ball Road, it slid through the curve and down the nearby embankment into the Elkhart River.
The car flipped over and filled with water, ultimately claiming the lives of JJ Reyes, 50, and his daughters Zulia, 15, and Valeria, 13.
After the fatal accident, the county launched a safety review of the rural roads, which run very close to the river.
In July, Noble County Highway Engineer Zack Smith pitched a $1.41 million proposal to realign the roads farther away from the river to prevent a similar accident in the future. But after a state review, the project was deemed to be not cost-efficient for its proposed benefits.
Smith’s second attempt in August produced a $612,000 project to move Ball Road a bit north, creating more of a buffer that should help prevent any vehicles from sliding into the water in the future.
The county is now seeking state funding to make the needed improvements a reality.
5. Ligonier double homicide case closes out
As the No. 1 story of 2018, 2019 was a slower news year in Ligonier’s double homicide case.
On March 5, 2018, a trio of people from Fort Wayne traveled to the Riverside Villa Apartments in order to retrieve a black Prada purse, reportedly valued at $10,000. Once inside, Michael J. Johnson pulled a handgun and shot and killed Justin Adams and Amanda Feldstein and shot at but narrowly missed a third person.
In 2018, Tiffani Cox pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight years. Johnson went to trial by jury and was unanimously convicted on counts of murder, felony murder and attempted murder.
In 2019, the case wrapped up with three final developments — Johnson was sentenced to 170 years in prison, Johnson appealed and had most of his appeal rejected and the third person involved, Kyra Frost, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on lesser counts.
On. Jan. 11, Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Robert Kirsch called Johnson “one of these people that we must remove from society,” handing down a massive 170-year sentence on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, plus a habitual offender enhancement.
It took less than a month for Johnson to appeal his sentence, raising issues with his conviction and sentence among other issues.
In August, the Indiana Court of Appeals rejected everything in Johnson’s plea except an issue regarding restitution, effectively upholding his 170-year sentence.
Elsewhere in the case, Frost, Johnson’s then-girlfriend, pleaded guilty to two Level 5 felony counts of assisting a criminal for her role in the March 5 murders.
In September, Frost received a sentence of four years, with credit for time served and the remainder — about two years — to be served on home detention.
6. Howe Military Academy closes after 135 years
June was the end of an era in Howe, as the historic military academy graduated its final class of cadets.
Once a thriving military school with hundreds of cadets, enrollment had been in decline for years. In recent years, the school was bleeding money and the Howe school board burned through a multi-million-dollar endowment until nothing remained. In March, the board announced the school would shut down.
Since the final graduation, most of the campus has been cleared out and the property is listed for sale.
On interesting development, however, was that a cannon monument on campus was actually not part of military surplus and thus will be moved elsewhere in town for display.
7. Lakeland closes two elementary schools
Early in 2019, Lakeland parents got some news that shocked them. With annual budget deficits nearing $1 million per year, the district would have to close both Lima-Brighton Elementary in Howe and Wolcott Mills Elementary in Wolcottville.
What ensued after the letter from the superintendent was delivered was a groundswell of protest at the seemingly sudden plan. After mobbing the school board meeting to raise concerns, Lakeland formed a large community committee to discuss the budget shortfalls and come up with possible alternatives.
Although the committee presented a few different ideas to the school board, the original plan ultimately turned out to be the most pragmatic and the school board opted to shutter the elementaries at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
This fall, both buildings reopened to host low-cost preschool programs — both of which filled up with a waiting list — and Ivy Tech University recently announced it would host some college courses in the buildings too.
The realignment to three school buildings — a primary, intermediate and Jr./Sr. high school — has taken some getting used to, but overall the transition has run pretty smoothly for Lakeland.
8. Kendallville streetscape grant awarded; downtown events draw thousands
It took six attempts, but Kendallville finally received a $600,000 state grant for its downtown streetscape project.
After first applying in spring 2017, the city ran into multiple roadblocks in getting the funding. After switching to a new grant writer in 2019, the city was awarded the money form the Office of Community and Rural Affairs on the first new attempt. In September, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch personally delivered an oversized check to the city.
The $1.1 million project is scheduled to start early in 2020 and will tear out and replace sidewalks and curbs, improve the downtown electrical system and add new decorative features.
The streetscape project comes on the heels of a vastly successful 2019 downtown event calendar, which drew thousands of visitors to the city.
A new Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival in May was a huge success in its first year, and two Food Truck Friday events filled up Main Street with hundreds of hungry visitors. The annual car show, the Vintage Market during Apple Festival and other events in 2019 made downtown a place to be.
The long-awaited construction will be a challenge for business owners and visitors in 2020, but Kendallville is poised to capitalize on its 2019 success once the work is completed.
9. Kendallville officer involved in shooting
While many police officers are able to go their entire career without firing their duty weapon, that wasn’t the case for Kendallville Officer Doug Davis this November.
On the morning of Nov. 22, Davis, a veteran of KPD, responded to a domestic disturbance call at Maple Grove mobile home park. There, he encountered 28-year-old Faustino Jesus Vasquez.
According to court documents, during the interaction with Davis, Vasquez pulled a handgun and pointed it at the officer. Davis drew his sidearm and fired, injuring Vasquez and ending the confrontation.
On Dec. 10, Vasquez was discharged from a hospital and booked into the Noble County Jail. Criminal charges of carrying a handgun after a domestic battery conviction, a Level 5 felony, and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony. His case is still pending.
10. K’ville restaurants robbed on back-to-back nights, police catch suspects
Just before 10 p.m. on July 8, two black men allegedly robbed the Kendallville Subway at gunpoint.
The next night, again just before 10 p.m., police were called to Kendallville Little Caesars for another eerily similar armed robbery.
This time, the suspects didn’t make a clean getaway.
Heading the back way through the neighborhood west of Main Street, Kendallville Officer Doug Davis spotted a suspicious car with two men and a woman. One man fled the car, setting off a local manhunt and leading to his capture a short time later. The other two were taken into custody immediately.
Upon further investigation, police determined that those three Fort Wayne residents — Jordan Street, 20; Quandeja Whitt, 20; and Antonio Wilson, 21 — were responsible for both armed robberies.
Criminal cases for armed robbery and other counts are still pending against all three.
Honorable mentions
Ligonier and Albion get new housing startups; LaGrange opens new courthouse annex; children removed from feces-strewn Wolcottville home.
