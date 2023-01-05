KENDALLVILLE — In a year-opening school board meeting filled with mostly routine business, East Noble's 20-minute public comment period featured a tug-of-war over LGBTQ+ issues.
While both sides continued to argue for and against a possible Gender and Sexuality Alliance support group for LGBTQ+ students that has been under consideration, the monthly comment time has become a culture war battleground that has become only tangentially related to education.
It's unclear what the status of the club request is at this point. When asked in November, Superintendent Teresa Gremaux responded that "At this time the School Board is doing their due diligence to have discussions and gather information regarding the students’ request for the GSA club."
A follow up email sent Thursday seeking an update on the status of the club was not answered as of press time.
Still, that hasn't stopped commenters from continuing to argue both for and against it during public comment time.
On Wednesday, for the first time multiple pro-LGBTQ+ speakers showed up to make their comments to the board after the last few meetings have been dominated by voices arguing against the proposed support group.
Four speakers — Anna Hornberger, Ellie Shortridge, Zion McNull and Kim Murphy — spoke in support of the school playing host to a club for LGBTQ+ students, stating they think it's be beneficial for kids who want to network with others who are like them or even for straight and cisgender students who just want to be supportive of their peers.
"High school is a time to explore who you are and who you want to be," Hornberger said, encouraging the school to give students a safe place to be able to do that amongst their peers.
McNull, who started off by noting that he was "gay, very gay," talked about the challenging time he had growing up when it became apparent to him as well as his classmates as early as elementary school and how hard that can be for a youngster.
"It is an extremely isolating experience growing up gay in this community," he said. "It's one thing when you go through it and another thing when you see another kid still going through it."
And Murphy said supporting students will not only help those individuals but also help their peers become more aware.
"People will be more understanding and more welcoming," she said.
On the other side, frequent school board speaker Bret Carpenter continued to argue against such a club, making claims that such support clubs actually convince youth that others hate them for who they are and are responsible for driving up suicide rates.
Carpenter said he doesn't hate gay or transgender people, but that he feels obligated to confront sin when he sees it.
"If you condone sexual sin, no one can be saved," he said, adding later. "These groups are the reason that these kids are depressed. It's not from the Christian side."
Speakers at previous meetings opposing the LGBTQ+ club have made claims including that they're supported and/or financed by liberal backers promoting anti-police, anti-authority or anarchist philosophies; that they're promoting sexual deviance and/or grooming minors for sexual assault; or that they're responsible for increasing suicide ideation in LGBTQ+ youth.
In other business Wednesday, the East Noble School Board:
• Approved board officers for 2023. Brent Durbin remains president, Dave Pine will serve as vice president and Scott Truelove will serve as secretary.
• Approved board salaries at the same level of $2,000 per year with an additional $25 per diem for regular meetings, plus a stipend for special meetings of $66 per day for full day meetings and $33 for half-day meetings.
• Appointed Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch as corporation treasurer and Mary Casselman deputy treasurer; appointed Barnes and Thornburg LLP as school attorney; The News Sun as newspaper of record for legal publications; Lake City Bank as depository for school funds; and the entire school board as the Board of Finance.
• Approved trade-in of four 12-year-old buses and purchase of three new general education and one special needs bus from Kerlin Bus Sales through the state cooperative purchasing agreement at a cost of $587,889.
• Awarded ERATE Cat1 point-to-point fiber connectivity bid to Mediacom.
• Rejected all bids for Cat2 networking bids due to changes in technology.
• Heard public comment from East Noble 2021 alumna Rachel Carpenter, who spoke about teachers assigning "pornographic literature" to students, claiming that many books have pedagogical value and that these books are being used only because they have pornographic material.
She provided no specifics of what book(s) or what classes are allegedly involved.
• Heard two brief comments from Gremaux, who noted East Noble's Class of 2022 graduation rate as determined by the state was 90%.
"We'll continue to work on that 10% and see what we can do to get them across the graduation stage as well," she said.
Gremaux also noted that radio broadcaster Fred Inniger of The Hawk will be recognized by the IHSAA with a distinguished service award between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games Friday evening.
• Heard comment from Pine thanking Leitch and facilities manager Bill Knox for coming in on Christmas Day to deal with boiler issues at one of the buildings.
Pine also recognized longtime East Noble educator and administrator Doyle Igney, who died Jan. 2. Igney was a teacher at Rome City and Avilla elementary schools and also served as assistant superintendent.
• Approved the following personnel changes.
Resignations: Autumn Huff, instructional assistant at South Side Elementary.
New hires: Casey Whitman, instructional assistant at Wayne Center Elementary; Sarah Treager, instructional assistant at North Side Elementary; Corinna Koerner, instructional assistant at South Side.
New hires were approved by a 6-1 vote, with Kline voting against.
