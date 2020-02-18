FORT WAYNE — For the third year in a row, The National Association for Business Resources has named Parkview Health one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness for 2019. The program honors organizations that promote employee well-being, worksite health and wellness.
“Parkview is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of not only our patients, but also our co-workers,” said TaMara West, director of total co-worker health, Parkview Health. “Our MyWell-Being program supports co-workers along their personal health journeys, enabling them to excel at work, home and in the community. We are honored to be recognized among the nation’s best.”
MyWell-Being, which is offered to all Parkview co-workers, includes health assessments, educational materials, coaching sessions and other resources to promote a healthy mind, body, spirit and community. The program offers both individual and group activities that are fun and rewarding.
“A company that cares about its employees’ well-being is a better place to work. Employers with a strong culture of health are happier, less stressed and maintain a healthy and productive workforce. This year’s winning companies represent these high standards and rise to the challenge through cultural innovation,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of the Best and Brightest Programs.
The 2019 Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness winners were evaluated by an assessment, created and administered by SynBella. Each survey was scored on a point system based upon criteria to benchmark and improve wellness program effectiveness. Criteria included outcomes, analysis, tracking, participation and incentives, benefits and programs, leadership, employee input, culture and environment.
