LAGRANGE — With little fanfare, members of the group Sleep in Heavenly Peace of LaGrange donated 10 new beds to The Farm Sunday afternoon, ensuring any foster children who come to The Farm will have a nice new bed to sleep in.
Members of The Farm were thrilled with the donation.
“This is a huge deal for us,” said Sue Keenan, a member of The Farm’s board of directors. “Those beds, the mattresses, the sheets and pillow cases would have cost us $150 a piece. So this is a huge deal.”
The large foster home built on The Farm property just north of LaGrange is expected to house its first foster family later this year. Keenan said the group is in final discussions with the people selected as the home’s foster parents. They are expected to take up residency within the next couple of weeks.
Keenan said the home would then undergo a Department of Child Services inspection, and once that is completed, would be clear to start providing an emergency foster home to area children in need.
The next step for The Farm is to begin construction on a new barn. The barn will be unlike other barns. It will contain a couple of spaces to be used as large meeting rooms for organizations that help take care of children in need.
Keenan said the group expects to break ground on that structure soon and said it should be complete and functional by the year’s end.
Once the barn on the property is complete, the group will start fundraising to build a third structure on the 10-acre property, a lodge.
