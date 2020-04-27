ALBION — Only 1% of Noble County’s more than 800 miles of county roads are rated as poor now, as years of a rigid maintenance schedule has addressed most of the county’s worse pavement.
And, the good pavement is now being kept in good shape longer with rigorous annual maintenance.
The Noble County Highway Department completed its annual springtime road ratings recently, with the overall average of all the county roads ranking it a score of 6.52 on a 10-point scale, placing it in the “good category.”
The county users a scoring system called PASER to rate roads, ranging from 10 for brand-new roads to 1 for completely failed pavement.
Ratings of 8 and 9 are very good to excellent, 6 and 7 are good, 4 and 5 are fair, and 3 and below is poor/failed.
Good roads may shown signs of early cracking or widely spaced cracked, while fair roads begin to show more significant cracks or rutting and poor roads have serious potholes and “alligator cracking,” identified by large web structures of cracks that look like reptile scales.
Through about five years of reconstruction on the worst roads, along with hot-mix asphalt paving on main roads, crack-sealing on good roads and improvements to subdivisions — unincorporated towns and housing developments under the county’s jurisdiction — the county’s overall rating has gone from about 5.7 in 2014 to its current state.
Subdivision roads have seen the biggest short-term improvement from a recent focusing, going from an overall rating of about 5 to more than 7 following recent improvements.
“Our percentage that is rated 4 or less has gone done significantly,” Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said. “The majority of our roads are in good condition. About 80% are good to excellent, 10% is in fair, 1% is poor and the remaining is gravel.
“Our residential road ratings went up a whole point. A large chunk of our plan last year focused on doing a lot of those subdivisions and towns that are under our jurisdiction,” Smith said.
The county is responsible for maintaining approximately 810.6 miles of local roadway.
Primary roads — major thoroughfares that carry heavy traffic such as Allen Chapel Road (1000E) or Drake Road (600N) — account for 212 miles of the county’s inventory and only 1.77 miles is rated fair, with no segments rated poor.
Those roads have been the focus lately of Indiana’s Community Crossings grants, with the typical $1 million the county receives being devoted to large hot-mix asphalt work on those main roads.
Noble County’s goal is to keep its roads in the best shape possible and apply preventative maintenance to keep them that way. The goal of the highway department’s maintenance program when doing repairs is to add as much additional lifespan as possible for the lowest cost.
Most roads have a life expectancy of 20-30 years, but doing maintenance can add years onto that lifespan. For example, a road with a rating of 7 can last more than a decade if not touched again, while a road that falls to a 4 may only have four years left.
Keep good road good is also prudent financially, as its far cheaper to do minor maintenance work to preserve good roads in that condition than it is to do more substantial work to degraded roads.
Crack sealing on good condition roads only costs about $5,500 per mile, compared to chip and seal at about $20,000 per mile, hot-mix asphalt overlays at about $55,000 per mile or major 4-inch mill and overlays at around $130,000 per mile.
By tracking the county’s PASER scores year to year, Smith said the county can see that the measures its taken are actually working to improve the overall road inventory, which, in turn, will save money long-term as lower-cost procedures can be applied to roads to keep them in decent shape.
“Overall we use the data to program our plan, but on the back side now that we have the trending data, it’s good proof that what we’re trying to do is actually working,” Smith said.
The 2020 road ratings plan will be added to the Noble County Highway Department website for anyone who wants to view ratings on their road or the overall picture.
