SHIPSHEWANA — A Howe man was killed Tuesday evening in a single car crash some 4 miles west of Howe.
According to an Indiana State Police report, Trent T. McDowell, 54, of Howe, died when his SUV ran off the road and struck a tree. McDowell was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaGrange County coroner.
A preliminary investigation by Trooper Jacob Bill said McDowell was driving east on S.R. 120 in the 4100 West block of the highway when for reasons unknown, his 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the edge of the road. Police said their investigation revealed that McDowell apparently overcorrected his SUV, then lost control and ran off the road a second time, striking a tree and flipping over before coming to a stop.
McDowell was the only person riding in the truck. Upon their arrival, troopers said McDowell was trapped and unresponsive, He was later pronounced died at the scene by the LaGrange County coroner as the result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the ISP. Trooper Bill was assisted at the scene by multiple Trooper’s from both the Toll Road Post and the Fort Wayne Post, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, the LaGrange County Coroner, and Grate’s Wrecker Service.
