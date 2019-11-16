HOWE — Three people were arrested on Tuesday for drug possession after LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant on a room at Howe’s Patriot Inn.
According to a report issued by the LaGrange County Sheriff's Office, police were initially called to the motel after someone complained about an altercation happening inside one of the motel's rooms. Officers arrived and said they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view.
Once they received a search warrant, deputies located methamphetamine, hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia in one room of the motel. They arrested the room’s occupants, Casie Deter, 25, Sturgis, Michigan, Tonya Deter, 45, of Howe, and James Risner, 23, of the 1200 block of East Chicago Road, Sturgis, Michigan.
Casie Deter was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of paraphernalia. Riser and Tonya Deter were each charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
