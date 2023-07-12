ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners meeting held Monday didn’t hit any figurative speed bumps — but it did allow for a couple.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to allow Elkhart Township Trustee Donna Schwartz to set up two of the removable speed bumps on Brown Street as it heads toward the Elkhart Township Park.
Schwartz told the commissioners she had heard from citizens about excessive speeds in the area.
“They’re worried about children and the speeders,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz said the township would be purchasing the speed bumps and would provide storage of them in the winter when they are removed to allow for snow removal.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said he was not opposed to the placement of the speed bumps because the township was buying them and would handle storage.
“I don’t see any issues with them,” Smith told the commissioners.
The county will provide road signs warning of the approaching speed bumps.
Also at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting:
• Smith provided some potentially good news concerning the architect’s estimate for the Noble County Courthouse renovation project currently under way.
Renovations are needed to bring the courthouse up-to-date with its heating, cooling and electrical systems.
It will also:
• bring the structure into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance;
• allow the county to meet privacy requirements for the probation department dictated by the state;
• provide for new jury rooms;
• allow for additional restrooms;
• completely redo Noble Circuit Court and Noble Superior Court 1 on the third floor and place Noble Superior Court II on the second floor; and
• move the main entrance from the north side to the west side of the historic building.
Weigand Construction, the construction firm managing the project, had estimated the total cost to be $8.988 million, Smith told the commissioners Monday.
American StructurePoint had a subcontractor do its own estimation, and that number came in at $7.987 million.
While the actual prices won’t be known until bids are submitted in September, the architect’s estimate for the Noble County Annex project on York Street was accurate to within 1$, Smith said.
But Smith pointed out that the annex bids came during COVID when there wasn’t a lot of work for contractors and before recent inflation.
“We’re hoping,” Smith said of the lower figure. “We’re not planning for that.”
• The commissioners approved setting lower speed limits on two stretches of roads in southern Noble County.
Woods Trail Drive from S.R. 109 to the Noble County line and Hilltop Drive from S.R. 109 to Woods Trail Drive will have reduced maximum speeds of 20 mph.
The changes came following a public hearing held during Monday’s meeting. No one from the public commented during that hearing.
