HOWE — A fen is a remarkable place.
Part water, part ground, it’s a myriad of micro-ecosystems working together to support a unique collection of plants and wildlife, making it one of the rarest places in the world.
LaGrange County is lucky to have a few of these places, and in my opinion, one of the best in the northeast corner of Pine Knob Park. Located just three miles east of Howe along S.R. 120, Pine Knob spans more than 200 acres. Part of the LaGrange County Parks Department system of properties, park employees, along with help from the men and women who make up Angola’s Blue Heron Ministries, have invested three years of work removing invasive plants, removing man-made barriers, tiles and culverts that tried to divert the flow of water and allow the fen to be what it wanted to be, a fen. With most of that work done, and the fen restored, park visitors have a chance to look out across a landscape as it might have appeared before civilization arrived in northern Indiana.
Home to rare species of plants and animals, the fens and the prairies that surround it are alive with color most of the year.
Pine Knob Park is one of my favorite places in the world. So in August, I launched a personal project, to spend a year exploring and photographing Pine Knob Park, paying special attention to the recently restored fen.
These are just a few of the more than 200 images I’ve taken along that journey. Things change slowly and, at the same time, quickly on the fen. Flowers can come and go in just days.
I’ve discovered that each time I wrap up a visit to the park and process my images I’ve taken, I find I can hardly wait until my trip to spend another couple of hours exploring Pine Knob Park.
For more photos from the fen, view this story online at kpcnews.com/newssun.
