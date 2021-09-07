LAGRANGE — A Shipshewana’s based RV maker is planning a $10 million expansion and getting a tax break from the county to help the project along.
The LaGrange County Commissioners voted to send to the council county an application for a nearly $10 million tax abatement with a positive recommendation made by Shipshewana-based RV manufacture KZ.
In its application, KZ is seeking a $700,000 five-year tax abatement on manufacturing equipment, and another $200,000 on logistical distribution equipment. It also sought an additional $8.7 million, 10-year tax abatement on real estate improvements the company has recently made.
The commissioners voted to approve the tax abatement and sent it on to the county council members for their final approval.
Also Tuesday, the recommendation of their code enforcement office, the commissioners voted to stop proceedings against two local landowners charged with violating the county’s nuisance laws after it was reported they had made significant progress in cleaning up those properties.
The commissioners agreed to drop pursuing a case against Lucio Jacquez, of 2345 S. C.R. 460E, LaGrange, and Elias and Natasha Medina, of 7445 S. C.R. 900E, Stroh.
Code Enforcement Officer Bill Stewart told the commissioners Monday morning during their regular meeting that both property owners had made significant progress cleaning up the cars and other debris on their properties that lead to the charged with violating the county’s nuisance ordinance.
The commissioners also approved a policy change that allows them to continue to participate in official county meetings using Zoom or other electronic means of communication when necessary.
The state is now allowing counties more flexibility in creating policies to conduct official meetings electronically following lessons learned during the coronavirus pandemic.
The resolution adopted by the commissioners said that because members may not always be available to physically attend and participate in meetings, and because technology has advanced to facilitate, as a practical matter, electronic participation, a change in the county policy was needed.
The commissioners also approved the transfer of a property located at 107 W. Spring Street the county owns to the not-for-profit organization Main Street LaGrange.
Allen Connelly, the county’s veteran’s service officer, gave the commissioners a report on activity by his office over the last year. The commissioners also approved a LaGrange County Probation Department plan to offer an unpaid internship to a Trine University student.
