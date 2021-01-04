KENDALLVILLE — It’s a new year, and for Noble County, that also means a big change at the coroner’s office.
Joan Cripe, who has served as Noble County’s chief death investigator since 2012, stepped down on Jan. 1, handing over her duties to her current deputy, Lisa Strebig, who will be replacing her.
Strebig, a deputy coroner since 2002, emerged on top in a four-way Republican race for the office in July’s primary election and was elected coroner in November to replace Cripe, who after serving two terms couldn’t again run for the office.
Strebig, who has worked in emergency medical services for the greater part of two decades, said it was her desire to become a better paramedic that initially sparked her interest in becoming a coroner.
“I thought that I could become a better paramedic if I learned more about death, so I became a deputy,” Strebig said. “I attended autopsies and investigated deaths and I really enjoyed it because I was able to help families.”
“If I’m able to bring closure to families and at least give them answers about what happened in case they need to get tested for genetic disease, I really like the job for that reason.”
“From there I continued working with Joan as her chief deputy,” she continued. “The reason that I ran (in 2020) is because I want to make sure people are being served well, and at some point, I’d like to bring an educational approach to the position so that we could possibly prevent deaths as well.”
According to state law, the responsibilities of a county coroner include investigating the death of any person in the county who has died from violence, casualty, or when in apparently good health, or died in a suspicious, unusual or unnatural manner, has been found.
It’s a position that not only requires a broad set of medical knowledge, but also the ability to focus on the details, sometimes while simultaneously dealing with grieving families, which is no easy task.
It’s something Cripe knows all too well from her time on the job, and it’s one of many reasons that she thinks that Strebig will be a perfect fit for the position.
“She’s very knowledgeable and detail-oriented, which is very important for this job, and I think that she’ll do a good job,” Cripe said.
Although Cripe’s term as coroner has ended, she’s not done serving Noble County. She plans to stay on as a deputy coroner to continue to lend her knowledge and experience to the office.
