ALBION — Students at Central Noble Community School Corporation performed better than its peers across the county in this year’s IREAD exams, but is still below the passing rates it had from before the pandemic.
Central Noble had 82.1% of its students pass the exam, which is administered to all third graders in the state. That percentage was a slight decrease from 2021, when the passing rate was 83.6%. Central Noble’s scores were higher than both West Noble and East Noble schools, which both saw 75% of its students pass the exam.
The state passing rate for 2022 was 81.6%, a slight increase from 2021’s 81.2%.
Central Noble’s passing rate before the pandemic was 91% in 2019. This rate was also higher than other schools in the county at the time.
“We made an effort in K-3 along with special education to get every teacher and most of our support staff trained in Orton-Gillingham, which is a teaching approach that was designed to help struggling readers. It explicitly teaches the connections between letters and sounds,” Central Noble Superintendent Robby Morgan said in an email.
According to Ortonacademy.org, “The Orton-Gillingham approach is a direct, explicit, multisensory, structured, sequential, diagnostic and prescriptive way to teach literacy when reading, writing, and spelling does not come easily to individuals.”
The school also adopted an English Language Arts curriculum that’s based on the science of reading called Amplify.
Amplify’s website said” “A growing body of research shows that, in addition to the influence of teachers, curriculum has a significant effect on student learning. Quality curriculum is also a great tool for teachers: it saves them time and enables them to focus on interacting with their students.”
Morgan said they use a comprehensive program called core knowledge language arts for teaching students reading, writing, listening and speaking while building students’ vocabulary and knowledge across essential domains in literature, science and history.
Central Noble used its ESSER funds, which was given to the school to help with the impact of the pandemic, to hire additional staff that focus on helping students who are struggling with their reading skills.
Given that IREAD scores are down among students across Indiana, schools are putting more of a focus on getting student’s passing rates back to where they were prior to COVID-19.
Morgan said the school has to continue to use the supports they have put in place and have trust in the training they provided to employees.
“We also have to give our new curriculum time and use it with fidelity. Scores would indicate that we are moving in the right direction, but we will continue to monitor our data and make adjustments as needed,” he said.
