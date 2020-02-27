Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Paul D. Kempf, 33, of the 5300 block of Lynbrook Landing, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Seth L. Kime, 25, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Kime was held on $2,500 surety bond.
Nathan A. Lundgren, 27, of the 900 block of South Superior Street, Angola, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; theft; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Lundgren was held on $2,500 bond.
Madisen R. McBride, 19, of the 200 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided
Kyle W. Sommer, 42, of the 4200 block of Fieldbrook Pass, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Sommer posted $3,500 bond and was released Tuesday.
Eric L. Treace, 33, of the 12500 block of U.S. 24 East, New Haven, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.