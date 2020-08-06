AVILLA — East Noble went big with its new preschool program, literally.
So big, in fact, they had to temporarily widen doors to bring in fixtures that nearly hit the ceiling of the classrooms.
The up-to-$1 million preschool project launched Thursday, although only in part as work to finish up all of the new themed rooms is still ongoing. For now, two out of the six rooms are done, while the others have been set up on a temporary basis so they can still be used.
At Wednesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Ann Linson gave an update on the status of the preschool project.
Last year, after touring similar models in other states, East Noble pitched an idea to establish a larger preschool program for the community and adopting a cutting-edge model with several large, interactive learning spaces set up more like a children’s museum exhibit than a typical classroom.
After deciding to locate the preschool at Avilla Elementary School and providing busing from Rome City Elementary and North Side Elementary, renovation work started on the project during winter break last year.
Then, COVID-19 hit. Although it cleared the buildings, which might have made construction work easier, the impact was the contractor doing the work also shut down for a period, causing a stoppage in the work, Linson said.
As summer set in, contractors got back on the job and were able to complete two of the six themed rooms for Thursday’s first day.
Those themed rooms include Amazing Me, a health and adventure themed room; Community, a town-themed room with flooring meant to look like streets; Journey in Time, a pre-historic themed room decked out with dinosaurs, including one giant model that nearly touches the ceiling and large dinosaur egg seating big enough to seat adults; Zoo, an zoo-themed room with several large animal models including a giant bear, elephant and giraffe among others; Midtown Market, a grocery and food themed room with its own food truck for play as well as farm-themed area including an iconic red barn and silo; and Construction, a construction themed room with not just building blocks but a large excavator with scoop bucket.
Right now, the Midtown Market and Construction rooms are the two that are completed, while the other four are in progress. A multipurpose room with tables and chairs for snack time and other larger groups — something that may be a little underused during the pandemic as group settings like that are discouraged — is also ready for use.
The other four rooms are all anticipated to be completed by Oct. 1.
Classes will spend two weeks learning in each classroom, then rotate to the next room. That will keep the learning experience fresh for those little learners and, as classes circle back around for second passes in the rooms, they will learn new things.
Enrollment in the preschool program is currently 70 students, lower than East Noble had originally attended for the program, but still robust enrollment, Linson said. The positive side of the pandemic cutting enrollment a bit is that it’s created class sizes of about eight to 10 students, so teachers will have much more direct interaction with each student.
“This is not a bad thing to have the numbers low because it gives the teachers an opportunity to really refine their craft,” Linson said.
“The preschool teachers really dedicated a lot of time this summer for the days we called them in to work and all of the extra days they came in on their own,” Assistant Superintendent Becca Lamon said.
At its max capacity, East Noble would like to limit class sizes to 15, although similar programs have been able to accommodate up to about 20 students at a time.
East Noble will run five preschool classes in the morning and three in the afternoon at this time. Parents will pay $119 per month for the five-day-a-week preschool program, equating to a little under $6 per classroom day.
School board President Barb Babcock also noted that, if COVID-19 subsides, East Noble will also be able to bring kindergarten and first-grade students to Avilla to also get to utilize and learn in the preschool rooms, allowing for wider use of the rooms.
“We’re pretty excited, our teachers are excited,” Linson said. “The families were elated. The kids were really excited as they went through and saw the rooms.”
