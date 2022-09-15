ALBION — In August, Albion Town Councilman Don Shultz said he was excited about the prospects of the town helping bring a day care to town.
On Tuesday, Shultz and the rest of the council put a little bit of money where their mouth had been.
Council members John Morr, Vicki Jellison and Darold Smolinske joined Shultz in approving $9,500 in preliminary design funds for the project.
The project will help give the council an idea of exactly how much such a project could cost.
Town Manager Jacob Ihrie has been working on the proposal with Jenna Anderson, coordinator for Thrive By 5, Noble County’s early childhood education coalition.
“Noble Thrive by 5 is very excited we’re moving forward with this project,” Anderson said following Tuesday’s regularly scheduled council meeting. “It’s wonderful Albion is taking this step … in providing additional child care.”
The building project carries an estimated $2 million price tag, according to Ihrie. That number was for a 200-child, 10,000-square-foot structure. The day care envisioned by his and Anderson’s proposal would be 7,500-square-feet.
To offset that cost, Anderson said she will be applying to grants totaling $1.3 million. But to even apply for such grants, some require the kind of hard figures which architectural and accounting firms will provide.
Specifically, Ihrie was eyeing TIF 2 monies to be used for the project, perhaps issuing a 15-year bond based on those monies which could generate $1 million for the poject. That district currently has $1.4 million in the bank.
According to the plan proposed by Anderson and Ihrie, Kendallville Day Care would run the Albion operation. The Kendallville Day Care has been operating for 52 years and is self-sustaining.
The overall economic benefit to such a project is in the millions of dollars annually, Ihrie said, as lack of adequate, affordable day care leads to:
• people exiting or not entering the work force;
• lost hours of productivity;
• less disposable income for people to spend in the community.
Having people not working hurts the tax revenues for municipalities, Ihrie contended.
In August, Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman told the council employers have two big concerns: affordable starter housing for young workers and child care.
Kendallville Day Care has a capacity of 118 children, with 72 on a waiting list. The other day cares in the area also have waiting lists.
A total of four firms responded to the town’s request for proposals.
The work will be done by Elevatus, a Fort Wayne firm.
“Elevatus has done this project before somewhere else,” Ihrie told the council Tuesday. “I’m confident with their level of experience.”
The agreement approved by the council does not guarantee that Elevatus will be awarded the final design contract — if the council decides to go ahead with the project once it sees hard figures.
“If we decide to build, we can bid that out,” Morr said.
Elevates’ proposal would call for the company to be paid 5.5% of the total construction cost if it his chosen.
