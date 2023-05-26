Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Traveon A. Alibratton, 38, of the 2400 block of Northway Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Alibratton was held without bond.
Jacob D. Campbell, 26, of the 600 block of West South Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday by Albion police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Campbell was held on $5,261.62 cash bond.
Chad D. Grigsby, 45, of the 400 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Grigsby was held on $1,500 bond.
Stephen S. Holzapfel, 67, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday by Avilla police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.08%-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Holzapfel was released on his own recognizance.
Keith R. Mudrack, 57, of East Northport Road, Rome City, was booked at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Jerry L. Neuman, 55, of the 300 block of North Park Lane, Butler, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Neuman was held without bond.
Shane D. Adams, 49, of the 300 block of West Van Buren Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Grant C. Beechboard, 24, of the 5900 block of South S.R. 109, Columbia City, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Beechboard was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.