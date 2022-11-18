LAGRANGE — Lakeland is looking to add a second officer to its school resource program.
The school district’s superintendent, Dr. Traci Blaize, appeared at Monday’s LaGrange County Council meeting seeking the council’s approval of moving a member of the county’s sheriff department to the school system to become Lakeland’s second school resource officer.
Blaize said the school applied for an Indiana Department of Homeland Security grant earlier this year to pay for the second officer.
“We get an Indiana Department of Homeland Security grant that pays for SRO officers,” she explained. “This year we applied for two, but you don’t find out until August whether you get it. We found out in August we got the grant, which was a little late for the school year to get this process started.”
Lakeland currently has one school resource officer on its property, LaGrange County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Olivares. Olivares has been Lakeland’s school resource officer for more than five years. Lakeland utilizes the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office to provide it with academy-trained police officers. Blaize said Olivares is well-known at the Lakeland schools, and well-liked, especially by the younger students.
But having only one officer to patrol five school buildings leaves Olivares little extra time, and Blaize said she’s like to see a school resource office spend more time at both the intermediate and primary schools.
“We want to continue to establish those positive relationships with the young kids, and while Officer Carlos is fantastic, he’s only one person among all those kids, so want to have another visible officer,” she explained.
LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos spoke with the members of the LaGrange County Council Monday, saying while he’s happy to provide a second SRO to Lakeland, it means he’ll have to hire an additional deputy
“Unfortunately, these things take time,” he told the council.
The school resource officer’s position will first be offered to current county deputies. If one of those officers takes the position, Campos said a new officer will have to be hired and trained to take the place of that officer as a patrol officer. If the new officer requires academy training, he will be sent to the academy.
Campos said the soonest a second officer could be in place at the school would be by the start of the next school year.
Westview and Prairie Heights also have officers present in their buildings, but both those school districts opted to instead create their own police forces rather than utilize the sheriff’s office.
Blaize said starting next year, the officers will wear police uniforms while on duty in the schools, part of the provision of the new Homeland Security grant.
“They call that hardening your safety,” she said. “It’s said it will improve building safety.”
Once on staff, Blaize said the new SRO will spend more of his time at the primary and intermediate school, and fill in at the high school as needed.
