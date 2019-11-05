East Noble High School's Marching Knights marching band performed at the Indiana State School Music Association semi-state contest at Pike High School in Indianapolis Saturday. The band placed outside the top 10 and did not qualify for the state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium this coming Saturday.
