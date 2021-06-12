Several booked
into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Cody R. Caudill, 33, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Caudill was held on $1,000 bond.
Destyne M. Davis, 29, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:04 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Davis was held on $2,500 bond.
Kathy J. Fisher, 43, of the 300 block of East 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Fisher was released on her own recognizance.
Francisco J. Guerrero, 36, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:04 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Guerrero was held on $2,500 bond.
David L. Hicks, 66, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Hicks was released on his own recognizance.
Derek C. Jacobs, 29, of the 3400 block of North C.R. 650W, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Jacobs was held on $2,500 bond.
Angela D. Brickey 31, of the 2600 block of Gay Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two court orders. No charging information provided. Brickey was held without bond.
Terry R. Dowell, 46, of the 700 block of West Superior Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Dowell as held on $5,000 bond.
Jessica C. Floyd, 27, of the 1100 block of Croun Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Floyd was held on $2,500 bond.
Haley C. Hagenbuch, 28, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6 Ligonier, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Hagenbuch was held without bond.
Taylor J. Havert, 24, of the 1000 block of Bellvue Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense. Havert was held on $2,500 bond.
Caitlyn M. Maynor, 21, of the 00 block of East Sharp Street, Hillsdale, Michigan, was arrested at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Maynor was held without bond.
Jordan L. McClure, 31, of the 100 block of Staunton Drive, Churubusco, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. McClure was held on $2,500 bond.
Amy M. Miller, 32, of the 3200 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was booked at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Braxten R. Randol, 23, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. Randol was held without bond.
Abdullah A. Sawal, 26, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:19 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Sawal was held on $2,500 bond.
Nathan A. Conn, 40, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Conn was released on his own recognizance.
Adam M. Eary, 38, of the 1500 block of East Winona Avenue, Warsaw, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Eary was held on $2,500 bond.
Ryan G. Emenhiser, 38, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Emenhiser was held on $2,500 bond.
Billey L. Finney Jr., 43, of the 2300 block of Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Finney was held without bond.
Taylor Skinner, 25, of the 1100 block of Riley Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Skinner was held without bond.
Andrew C. Burns, 41, of the 300 block of West Wind Trail, Avilla, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Burns was held on $2,500 bond.
Nicklas A. DeCamp, 25, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 950E, LaGrange, was arrested at 10 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. DeCamp was held without bond.
Robert K. Shugars, 37, of the 900 block of Floriosa Circle, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Shugars was held without bond.
Steven M. Slone, 33, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-shoplighting with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael J. Thomas, 62, of the 1200 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:19 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Thomas was held on $200 cash bond
