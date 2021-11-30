KENDALLVILLE — Five hundred luminaries will greet visitors to the Mid-America Windmill Museum’s annual “Windmill Winter Wonderland,” set to light up the museum grounds on Dec. 3, 4 and 5 and again the next weekend, Dec. 10, 11 and 12.
The event, a holiday tradition for many families, returns this year after the pandemic canceled the light display in 2020.
“‘We’re Back’ is the theme this year,” said Pam Younce, who has chaired the museum’s fundraiser for many years. “I’m so thankful to be back in 2021 after not doing it in 2020.”
The light display is open for self-guided walking tours from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night at the museum, 722 S. Allen Chapel Road. Admission is $5 per person, and free for children age 12 and younger.
The Independent Full Gospel Church of Ashley will provide a live Nativity on both Saturdays, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The indoor activities at Baker Hall are also returning, with craft vendors, warm food, music and Santa Claus. A 15-foot Christmas tree will dominate the décor in the event venue.
Every child age 11 and younger will receive a bag of treats from Santa. They are eligible to enter a drawing to win one of three bicycles to be given away on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. Entrants need not be present to win.
Younce said her army of volunteers makes the Winter Wonderland happen every years. Volunteers spent more than 500 hours in repairing light displays and setting them up on the grounds, as well as wrapping the 22 windmill towers and fences in lights. Other volunteer decorate the Christmas trees.
The kitchen will be open for refreshments, with volunteer Karen Cordial in charge. Cordial and volunteer Julie Kelham also oversee the setup of the craft vendor booths.
“We’re excited for this year,” Younce said. “The layout is different every year.”
Visitors will be treated to two years’ worth of new displays this time. The new light displays from 2020 and 2021 will take their place alongside the many familiar favorites.
Volunteer Judy Butler also made 22 new wreaths that will decorate the fence railing.
In addition to setting up the light displays, other volunteers staff Baker Hall during the event and park cars all six nights.
Several outside groups also lend a hand with hot meals for the volunteer crews setting up the light displays in the weeks before the event.
“Everyone does wonderful for us,” Younce said. “The volunteers are so important to me. We laugh a lot while we’re working.”
“People get excited when the set-up starts,” she added. “It get easier every year as the volunteers come alongside.”
