Everybody has heard the phrase “dressed for success.”
When I interviewed with KPC Media Group in 1996, I wore dress slacks, dress shoes, a nice button-down shirt with a tie and topped it all over with a sports coat.
There’s another kind of dressed for success and it’s darn near the opposite of what I’ve described from my job interview all those many years ago.
When it comes to being dressed for success for outdoor winter running, it’s really what’s on the inside that counts — not the flashy outer layer.
And technology has advanced in leaps and bounds in that department, according to veteran distance runner Brian Shepherd of Ligonier.
“Back in the day, you wore cotton,” Shepherd said. “Cotton would absorb sweat. Technology has gotten better and better.”
Layers
In the winter months, longtime distance runner and physician Dr. Terry Gaff said proper winter running gear is not about just one piece of clothing.
“They should dress in layers,” Gaff said. “That is the most important part.”
“We’ve always been taught layers,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd, who has coached some of the area’s best distance running teams and athletes, has told his young charges that you can always take an outer layer off and it can be retrieved later. What a runner can’t easily do, is add another layer when it’s needed.
But how many layers do you need? That depends on the temperature and the person.
Shepherd said former running partner Chuck Schlemmer used to tease him about how many layers he would have on for a cold-weather run.
“He was tougher than me,” Shepherd said.
“Everybody’s different,” Ultra marathoner Mike Pfefferkorn said. “It takes some practice. Those are trial and error things.”
Gaff said a rule of thumb he uses, is to take the ambient temperature and then add 20 degrees to compensate for the heat and energy his body creates while running.
Something like running isn’t like sitting still ice fishing. Runners should not dress like they’re going ice fishing (and vice versa).
If it’s 50 out and you’re going running, dress like it’s 70. If it’s 20, Gaff recommends a person dress like its 40.
If there’s wind, go with the windchill factor. A temperature of 50 but a windchill of 40 means you should dress like it’s 60.
“You should feel a little cold,” when you start your run,” Shepherd said. “It’s got to be a balance.”
A layer of clothing can always be removed, but if you begin your run without enough clothes, you could be in for an unpleasant jaunt.
Depending on the course you are running, the ease of removing layers differs.
For someone running two-mile loops that always see them returning to their vehicle, taking off an extra layer and storing it away is relatively simple. For someone running a 20-mile trail course, it isn’t so easy.
Pfefferkorn said extra, unneeded layers can be packed away in a backpack if you’re carrying one. A jacket can also be tied around your waist.
It’s all about the base
Pfefferkorn said when it comes to cold weather running clothes, the base layer is the most important layer to consider. And the fabric next to your skin should wick the moisture away from your body, not hold it against your skin like cotton does.
Soaking in a good sweat is one thing in the spring, summer or fall. But in the depths of winter, when the thermometer runs below freezing? The last thing you want is wet clothing next to your skin for an extended period of time.
When it comes to your upper body, Pfefferkorn recommends a shirt designed to move moisture from the body without soaking it in.
“The big thing is to make sure that you have a base layer that’s a tech shirt,” Pfefferkorn said. “When you’re sweaty and its below freezing — that’s a bad combination.”
“It helps regulate that temperate without soaking you,” Gaff said of the new technological advances in running wear. “What you don’t want is something frozen against your skin.”
Pfefferkorn said most experienced runners go with running tights in the cold, winter months.
“They protect every part of your lower body,” he said.
Running tights also wick away moisture, keeping the runner warm and dry.
A trail runner who often finds his feet getting wet, Pfefferkorn recommends thermal socks or wool. Wool socks, he said, are not only warm, they will dry more quickly than socks made from other materials.
Breathe baby, breathe
A trick I use when outdoor exercising is to wear a cotton t-shirt over my base tech layer. This second layer catches the moisture being wicked away from my skin. I then wear a thin vest, which also soaks up some moisture. Finally, I wear a sweatshirt. The cotton t-shirt and vest soak up the bulk of the moisture, leaving the outside shell dry.
Almost as bad as running in the cold with a wet layer against your skin is running with a wet layer exposed to the elements.
Pfefferkorn prefers an outer shell garment that breathes.
“Breathe-ability is really important,” he said.
For Shepherd, it’s breathable fleece.
Both Shepherd and Pfefferkorn have run in some incredibly cold temperatures with windchills colder than 30-below-0. Those kinds of temperatures warrant even more layers and precautions.
“The colder it gets, the more prepared you need to be,” Pfefferkorn said. “It’s nothing to joke with.”
Shepherd and Pfefferkorn wear something over their faces when it becomes bitterly cold — and their idea of bitterly cold is different than many.
When temperatures are cold, Gaff said it is important to remember your extremities.
The colder it gets, the more blood goes to a person’s core. Fingers, toes and even your ears and nose can become more susceptible to the cold. A good pair of gloves and a moisture wicking hat is recommended to keep extremities warm. A mask that covers the nose can also protect that area, even if the mask is only used at intervals.
Fluctuating temps
This time of year can be difficult for runners to gauge just what they need to wear.
Pfefferkorn said the recent 40-degree weather feels warm compared to the lows in the single digits only a week earlier. In November, running in the 40s seems like cold weather running.
“You forget how to dress for that kind of temperature,” Pfefferkorn said.
The bottom line? Going out for a run takes some thought even before you lace up your running shoes.
Gaff said for newer runners, a walk-jog-walk routine is a good way to start to get into shape. Pacing yourself is key, and so is finding out what kind of cold weather gear suits you personally for running.
And if it’s bitterly cold and you are running in a deserted area, always run with a partner.
