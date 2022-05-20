KENDALLVILLE — East Noble School board members adopted EdGems Wednesday night as the new mathematics curriculum for middle school students for the 2022-23 school year.
The action came after a Powerpoint presentation from assistant superintendent Becca Lamon that detailed the process the textbook adoption committee used to make their recommendation.
Lamon said the committee investigated five math programs with the goal of increasing engagement of students and teachers with the subject matter. The options were narrowed to three, which were then tested with pilot lessons on reviewing past material and teaching new concepts. Teachers and students then shared feedback on the pros and cons of each program.
Eighteen parents were invited to join the selection committee, but none participated in the process.
The committee, participating teachers and students all liked Ed Gems for the curriculum’s real-life approach to teaching and using math skills in action projects. Teachers also liked how the workbooks could be customized for individual classes, Lamon said.
In other action, textbook rental fees will remain the same for the next school year on the recommendation of Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch. Student handbooks for all East Noble school buildings were approved for the next school year without comment.
The board accepted the lone bid of $137,600 from Project Design & Piping for the kitchen air conditioning project at Rome City Elementary School. Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds will be used to pay for the upgrade project.
In other business, the board approved these personnel changes;
Resignations: Sydney Hahn, third-grade teacher at North Side Elementary; Cody Freels, Project Lead the Way teacher at East Noble Middle School; Angela Ratliff, eighth-grade teacher at the middle school; Taryn Fugate, instructional assistant at Rome City Elementary School; Jordan Haynes, instructional assistant at the middle school; Amy Anders, instructional assistant at Wayne Center Elementary School; Kassandra Vanderpool, instructional assistant at Avilla Elementary School; Dab Cosentino as a transportation driver; Kelly Dodson as a bus route driver; and Alek Kintz, instructional assistant at the middle school, effective May 9.
Extracurricular resignations: Erin Opper, science fair sponsor at South Side Elementary, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year; Matt Bennett, head boys track coach at the middle school, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Retirement: Phyllis Perkins, instructional assistant at the middle school, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year, 22 years of service.
Reassignments: Malisa Speicher from ELL teacher at Rome City Elementary School to fourth grade teacher at South Side Elementary School, effective at the beginning of the 2022-23; Kelsey Smith from fifth grade teacher at Rome City to fifth grade teacher at Avilla, effectives at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. Matt Stinson’s title is changed to Student Services Director, effective July 1.
New Hires: Joantha Smith as Project Lead the Way teacher at the middle school; Dunia Campos as Spanish teacher at East Noble High School; Hanna Mason as a fifth-grade teacher at North Side Elementary School; Alissa Risedoprh as music teacher at Wayne Center and Rome City elementary schools; Joel Pippenger as physical education and health teacher at the middle school; Caitlin Melcher as eighth-grade math teacher at the middle school; Kim McKibben as an instructional assistant at Rome City Elementary School; Destiny Dice as part-time school nurse at Rome City Elementary School; Melissa Hardin, Cheri Maag, Jenn Roberts, Jordyn Tribolet and Melissa Spencer as summer school teachers at North Side Elementary, effective June 1 through June 17; and Angela Prest as a route driver, effective May 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.