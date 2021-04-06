Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning.
David B. Franklin Jr., 40, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of theft, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Franklin was held on $2,500 bond.
Brian K. Kidd, 47, of S.R. 93, Pedro, Ohio, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor. Kidd was also held on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Kidd was held without bond.
Daniel I. Marquez, 24, of the 800 block of Arehart Street, Goshen, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Marquez was held without bond.
Cody W. Nelson, 29, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive South, Garrett, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Nelson was released on his own recognizance.
Jonathan P. Diehm, 44, of the 1200 block of West Waits Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Diehm was booked on $2,500 bond.
Tyler A. Miller, 34, of the 400 block of Wabash Street, Wocottville, was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Tara L. Neuman, 30, of the 100 block of North Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested at 3:38 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. Neuman was held on $2,500 bond.
Casey L. Torres, 20, of the 11700 block of West C.R. 450N, Cromwell, was arrested at 4:28 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV or V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
