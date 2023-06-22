KENDALLVILLE — Two metal sculptures, “Bird Man” and “Play Time Dog,” were installed Tuesday in Kendallville’s pocket park across from City Hall.
“Bird Man,” with cardinals sitting on his outstretched arms, stands in the center of the park/ He is fastened into the Christmas tree stand, said Susan Jansen, who led efforts through the Kendallville Rotary Club.
“Play Time Dog” faces traffic at the corner of Main and Rush streets.
Jansen said the sculptures, both made by Dale Rogers of Haverhill, Massachusetts, were not expected to arrive until late August. The sculptor finished them ahead of schedule so he could hike the Appalachian Trail.
According to his website, Rogers works in two metals, Stainless Steel and Cor-Ten steel.
“Stainless Steel and Cor-Ten Steel are the metals I choose to work with,” Rogers writes. “The Stainless Steel is beautiful and versatile. The surface of it can be done in many different finishes. The variations add dimension and depth to the different sculptures.
“The Cor-Ten is chosen for its ‘long life/low maintenance’ reputation. It is what cities and the federal government use to make bridges out of. It oxidizes over time and then seals itself. It offers an organic and simple element to the sculptures while the Stainless Steel brings in a little more pizzazz and punch.”
“Bird Man” and “Play Time Pup” are both made of Cor-Ten steel, each with a faceted style. “Bird Man” is 120 inches in height by 96 inches wide. “Play Time Pup” is 74 inches by 52 inches by 120 inches.
Rogers said his work creates “a mental postcard” in work that is thought-provoking, sophisticated and easily recognized. He favors abstract geometrics with the clean simple elements of that style. His artistic process takes at least six months from conception to completion. He sketches the work and then transfers the idea into metal in his studio. He uses 3-D software to perfect the image, then breaks it apart in workable pieces to be laser cut.
Rogers’ work includes sculptures for home and garden on display at fine galleries throughout the U.S. and in exclusive private and corporate collections. His large sculptures enhance many public spaces.
Rogers began his full-time welding career in 2002. His art grew from an interest in TIG welding and metal working when he taught himself how to repair metal equipment on his family’s farm. He loved art in school, but thought art was better suited as a hobby than a livelihood to support a family. He balances his art career with the economic realities of marketing, selling and transporting large heavy metal sculptures.
Jansen said “Bird Man” will be moved from the Christmas tree stand when it’s time to decorate for the holiday.
The pocket park has not had a formal dedication ceremony, but the program is now scheduled for Friday, July 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The community is invited to celebrate the park and enjoy music and food that evening.
