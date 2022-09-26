KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville could help shave some taxes off two long-vacant buildings that a new owner is hoping to develop into a new downtown brewpub.
It’s an unusual — but not unheard of — tax break for a commercial owner, as the city typically only receives, considers and grants abatements for industrial properties.
On Monday, the Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee received two request for vacant building tax abatements for the properties at 101 N. Main St. — the decades-vacant former Relaxation Station — and 103 N. Main St. — the south end of the former Rudy’s Bar and Grill.
Both properties are now owned by CLowe LLC, with principal Carla Lowe, owner of Carla’s 5 Bucks Antiques and Such further south on Main Street. Lowe is planning a major overhaul of the properties to try to establish a new restaurant and brewpub downtown.
The requests before the EDAC were for two, three-year vacant building abatements, which are available for buildings that have been empty for at least one years.
It’s not the first time the city has received vacant building requests, but the CLowe request was unusual in that it’s for commercial property and not industrial.
“We’ve never dealt with anything like this before,” said committee member Jerry Steinbarger.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe jumped in to note that the city had, with the former Blue Heron Ice Cream shop at 107 S. Main St. That occurred back in June 2016, so it has been more than six years since the last time. Steinbarger noted he didn’t recall that particular abatement.
Most tax abatements the city receives are for industrial property, covering large expenditures on real property, buildings, or personal property, equipment, in manufacturing operations.
Commercial properties are usually not eligible for those types of abatements, but the vacant building tax break is one that is available for commercial properties.
Ken Olry of Flint & Walling also had questions about Lowe having already purchased the building. In the past, when Flint & Walling sought a vacant building abatement for an expansion the company was going through, the former county assessor had told them they weren’t eligible if they already owned the building.
Other board members noted that, in the past, there had been issues with owners applying for the tax break before selling it to a new tenant.
Olry noted his question wasn’t because of opposition to the request, just that he wanted to make sure the process was being done correctly.
“I’m certainly fine with the idea of this as long as it qualifies,” Olry said.
Lori Gagen of the Noble County Economic Development Corp. stepped out of the meeting temporarily to call Noble County Assessor Ben Castle to check on those issues. When she came back a few minutes later, she reported that Castle said everything was OK on his end with the requests as presented.
“This is not technically classified as an abatement. It’s classified as a tax reduction on a vacant building. It’s handled like a tax abatement but it’s actually a tax reduction,” Gagen said.
With that, the committee members were satisfied and move forward to approve.
The abatements are on $85,100 in assessed value on 101 N. Main St. and $66,800 on 103 N. Main St. The reductions would save an estimated $9,603 on 101 N. Main St. while saving $3,841 on 103 N. Main St. for a total of $13,444 over the three years.
CLowe would pay $4,481 in taxes over the same period, making the vacant building break a 75% savings, which is more lucrative than the typical tax abatement that saves companies around 50%.
The committee passed positive recommendations 6-0, with member Joe Sells abstaining since his company acted as the real estate agent on sale of both buildings.
The abatements move on to the Kendallville City Council, who will have final say on their approval.
In other business Monday, the EDAC:
• Created a subcommittee to have a more in-depth conversation about possible changes to the city’s tax abatement guidelines. Members appointed to serve on that subcommittee include Steinbarger, Tom Hullinger, Olry, Larry Doyle, Jerry Kessler and Jeff Platt.
