ALBION — After musicals were put on pause last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Noble community now has the chance to finally see musicals in-person again.
Central Noble Junior/Senior High School will be presenting the musical, “Something Rotten” Oct. 16-17 at the high school auditorium. The Saturday shows will start at 7 p.m. and the Sunday shows will begin at 2 p.m.
The musical takes place around 1595 in London, England where two brothers, Nigel and Nick Bottom, are trying to become successful in the playwriting world and compete with William Shakespeare, who was one of the most popular and successful playwriters of that time.
“William Shakespeare is dominating the scene and they are trying to find a way to break into show business,” said Tony Howell, theatre director at Central Noble. “In desperation, they consult the nephew of Nostradamus to find out what the next big thing in theatre will be.”
The musical is also a comedy. He said much of the play will be the cast members saying what they’re doing in the musical like people having a dumb smile on their face and then turning around to look at the audience.
The play was written by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and was first premiered on Broadway in March 2015 and then began a national tour in 2017.
The musical was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 2015, winning the “Best Featured Actor in a Musical” category.
He said the play was released for high schools just before the pandemic began last year.
“It’s now turning into one of the most popular high school shows because there’s been a two year backup of people wanting to do the show,” he said.
Howell became interested in the play since he is a big Shakespearean fan and a fan of musicals.
He first learned about the musical from a former student of his.
“He saw it himself, fell in love with it, came back and I was like, ‘I don’t even know what that show is’,” he said. “When I sat down and checked it out myself, this was hilarious stuff.”
That former student wasn’t able to participate in the play since he graduated before the musical was released to high schools.
The total number of students starring in the play is more than 35 students and has fluctuated since preparations for the musical began during the summer.
The main cast members are Kade Baker as Nick Bottom, Porter Wesson as Nigel Bottom, Robert Thompson as William Shakespeare, Sydney Diller as Vea, Nick’s wife, and Savannah Phillips as Portia, the puritan’s daughter.
“We have kids who are stepping up and learning the entire musical in one week because we have kids who were just quarantined,” said Heidi Copp, Central Noble’s choir director, who is also part of managing the musical.
Students have been practicing for the upcoming musical since the beginning of summer with auditions for the main roles starting the last week of the last year’s school year.
40 students auditioned for the musical, but have used nearly everyone of them since the musical’s cast is very large.
Last year during the height of the pandemic, the school wasn’t able to put on a play until the end of the school year. Howell wrote a play himself called “High Seas, Hijinks” that was about music. Copp’s choir created music for that play and were able to perform for the first time since the pandemic started.
She said the students are excited, but nervous at the same time about the upcoming musical.
Putting on a comedy musical is a difficult thing to do, and Howell said it’s harder than people think.
“It’s a hard show. There’s songs that change types. You have jazzier songs, Broadway songs and then rock n’ roll songs,” he said. “You’re shifting through all of that all the time.”
The students at first loved the idea of it when they first heard about it, then realized as they began practicing it was harder than they thought.
He said what shocked him the most was when they did last year’s play, he noticed how much skill was lost amongst the students after not doing any plays for entire year due to the pandemic.
“We were almost back to square one at some points and it was really shocking,” he said. “This is my 35th year teaching at this school and I never anticipated that a year off would do this to students.”
Some of the things forgotten by students included speaking clearly and loudly and having their backs towards the audience.
He said the pandemic has created setbacks for students in ways that haven’t been discussed and it wasn’t just the classroom where students experienced learning loss.
It took the entire summer to get the students back to their prior form and he said he’s glad to see the students finally gaining those theatrical skills again in time for their upcoming performance.
One thing people should look forward to when coming to see the musical is the new sound system in the auditorium that was installed this year.
“They will actually be able to hear everything,” Copp said.
The old sound system was in place since 2000, when the auditorium first opened at the high school.
