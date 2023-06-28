LIGONIER — The West Noble school board agreed Monday night to prioritize its 2024 capital projects list and publish the notice for a public hearing.
Architect and designer Emily Hower of Elevatus Architecture presented preliminary drawings and estimated ballpark costs per square foot. Among the projects under consideration are:
• New roof for the West Noble Primary School. Austin Pappenbrock reported on his evaluations of all building roofs. He prepared a spreadsheet for the board that tracks the conditions of all roofs.
Pappenbrock said the primary school has three roof sections that have failed due to age, moving it to the head of the line in priorities. Contractors fixed and managed leaks this school year
Pappenbrock recommended the board take bids for the roof this year, locking in the price, and schedule the roof replacement for 2024 during its budget process.
Board member Travis Stohlman asked about using a pitched roof on the building. Pappenbrock said factors such as building elevations, utilities placement, drainage and the use of quality long-term roof materials influence whether a pitched roof is a good option.
• HVAC system for West Noble Middle School
• Air conditioning for West Noble Elementary School
• Moving the current high school weight room to the ground floor, perhaps constructing a weight room in a grassy area near the entrance to locker rooms. The space occupied by the current weight room would be converted to pathway classrooms.
The current weight room has issues with overcrowding, loud booms when weights are dropped on the floor and with its horseshoe layout.
Board member Joe Saggars noted that the preliminary drawing shows the current weight room at 3,600 square feet, and the proposed new weight room shrinking to 3,000 square feet. Hower said the new room would have a more efficient layout for equipment.
• The construction of a new eight-lane track to replace the current six-lane track, which is at the end of its life expectancy. Superintendent Dr. Nate Lowe said the additional two lanes would make West Noble eligible to host sectional and conference track meets.
Brandon Chordas, a track coach in addition to his transportation and safety duties, said 200 runners are now sharing the six lanes, creating a need for several heats in events and managing practice times.
Athletic director Tom Schermerhorn said about 100 high school athletes and 150 middle school athletes use the track on a regular basis.
• Football stadium improvements in accessibility, team restrooms and the ticket/concessions area. An incline up to the stadium would be improved for greater accessibility. A vehicle drop-off point is proposed for patrons who have mobility challenges so that they may attend games. A new, larger set of home bleachers is also proposed.
In other business, the board approved the Jobs for America’s Graduates, known as JAG, to be added to high school course offerings for next year.
The proposal was introduced to the board at the June 12 meeting. Principal Amanda Nine said then that the program would serve 10 juniors and 10 seniors in the beginning, in a classroom setting that would focus on graduation, career exploration and planning, and development of skills for employment. The program is federally funded and free to West Noble for the use of a classroom. The program serves students in a wide range of academic abilities and socio-economic backgrounds, and includes a 12-month follow-up period after graduation.
The law firm of Warrick and Boyn LLC in Elkhart will be the school board’s attorney. Attorney Jack Birch, resigned in the spring as the district’s attorney because of conflicts with his position as Ligonier’s city attorney.
The board agreed to add a meeting on Monday, July 31, at 7 p.m. in the Central Office to its calendar because of the amount of business items that need action..
West Noble’s bus fleet earned a 95% rating in a recent Indiana State Police inspection. Transportation director Chordas gave credit to mechanic Brad Rose for the high rating, the best rating of all Noble County schools. Chordas said two minor issues, a burned-out light bulb and a loose seat, were found by inspectors, and they have been fixed.
The board received an updated staffing plan, classified employees benefits and compensation guide and recommendations for compensation of administrators and directors for review as part of the budget process.
The board approved these personnel changes:
• Resignations: Caleb Logan, turning Point Teacher, effective June 19; Jeremy Swank, seventh grade teacher and seventh grade team leader, effective June 19; and Ethan Marsh, high school girls golf coach, effective Oct 26, 2022.
• Certified Hiring: Carol Boone, fifth grade temporary teacher, Sept. 22 to Dec. 22; Isaac Weimer, temporary kindergarten teacher, Aug. 9 to Nov 1; and Jill Grady, elementary teacher, effective Aug. 9.
• Classified Hiring: Erika Gutierrez, elementary school nurse; Sara Mambula, elementary applied skills assistant; Thalia Parson, primary program assistant; Musa Mambula, high school applied skills assistant; Eduardo Mendoza, high school additional girls soccer coach; Christopher Macias, high school head girls soccer coach; Christopher Najera, high school assistant girls soccer coach; Tony Mast, high school assistant football coach; Kaity Logan, high school head volleyball coach; Haley Fulkerson, high school head cheer coach; and Alecia Snyder, high school additional assistant cheer coach.
• Service agreements: Rebecca Lawson, high school robotics sponsor; Andre Yates, related arts department chair; Aimee Shaw, FCCLA sponsor and Link Crew sponsor; Angela Contreras, student council sponsor; Greg Riegsecker, high school head boys tennis coach; Mike Flora, high school head boys cross country coach; Jordan Shoemaker, high school volunteer assistant boys cross country coach; Aden Burke-Steiner, high school head girls cross country coach; Monte Mawhorter, high school head football coach; Dale Marano, Wyatt Tuggle and Erik Mawhorter, high school assistant football coaches; and Lance McFarren and Bradford Bohanon, high school volunteer assistant football coaches.
The board adjourned into executive session for the purposes of collective bargaining; and a discussion involving the initiation of litigation, pending or threatened litigation.
