Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Jesse D. Collins, 21, of the 1400 block of South C.R. 90W, Albion, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Collins was held without bond.
Ricky A. Duchaine Jr., 43, of the 300 block of North Jefferson Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Duchaine was held without bond.
Scott L. Goodwin, 42, of the 64700 block of C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge sex offendering failing to possess Indiana driver’s license or identification, a Class A misdemeanor. Goodwin was held without bond.
James L. Koser, 26, of the 600 block of Ole Father Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on three warrants charging failure to appear for court, two Class B misdemeanor counts and a Level 6 felony count. Koser was held without bond.
Daniel B. Portmess, 42, of the 300 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Portmess was released on his own recognizance.
Carrie E. Rowe, 41, of the 400 block of Water Street, Avilla, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and neglect of an animal, a Class A misdemeanor. Rowe was held without bond.
Rebecca L. Sizemore, 24, of the 1800 block of C.R. 16, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Sizemore was held on $2,500 bond.
Nicholas T. Slabach, 25, of the 300 block of South C.R. 400E, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
