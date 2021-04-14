LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Communities Youth Centers is throwing a Spring Fling Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at Spreuer Park on LaGrange’s northern side.
The free event including kite flying a police K9 demonstration, and outdoor sized games including Tic Tac Toe, checkers, bowling, cornhole and Jenga.
Several area vendors will also be on hand, selling food, drinks and treats.
Spreuer Park is located at 818 N. Detroit St., behind NorthPoint Plaza.
