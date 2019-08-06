ALBION — Noble REMC sponsored Central Noble Jr. High School student Cole Lake at the annual Touchstone Energy Camp June 5-8 in Brookston.
Students entering seventh grade this fall were eligible to attend. The students’ agenda combined traditional outdoor camp activities with environmental education, electrical safety practices and cooperative business education.
“This is a great way for students to learn about the role of the electric cooperative in their community. On top of that, they get to experience all the fun of camp,” said Noble REMC CEO Ron Raypole.
The Touchstone Energy Camp program was developed by a committee of electric cooperative employees from Indiana. The camp is funded in part by Indiana’s electric cooperatives, Hoosier Energy, Wabash Valley Power, Indiana Electric Cooperatives and other industry partners.
To learn more about Noble REMC’s youth programs, visit nobleremc.com/youth-programs.
