ALBION — A Rome City man who pleaded guilty to nine felonies involving three cases — including shooting at a pair of police officers during a pursuit in 2020 — will serve at least a year in prison, but perhaps not more than that.
Paul Sykes, 32, was sentenced Tuesday by Senior Judge Robert Kirsch to a total of 10 years, with four suspended and placed on probation.
On the executed sentence of six years, Kirsch said four of those years could be spent on home detention — leaving two years of actual prison time, one to serve with good time credit.
Sykes was immediately taken into custody. He will eventually be transported to the Indiana Department of Corrections.
If Sykes does not qualify for home detention, he would have to serve six years in the IDOC. But according to Indiana Good Time law, Sykes would have to serve at most three years.
Sykes had asked that any sentence be served on community corrections.
Sykes had pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 of last year to:
• Resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony — all relating to an incident in August of 2020;
• Resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; relating to a pursuit in February 2021;
• Four counts of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; relating to a case that was filed in March 2021.
Two of those counts included charges of being a habitual offender. The minimum, mandatory sentence on those counts is a combined four years.
From 2005 through 2021, Sykes has had 30 convictions in 18 different cases.
Sykes also admitted to a Level 6 felony charge of counterfeiting in LaGrange County as well as four probation violation charges in that county. He was also sentenced by Kirsch on those charges Tuesday.
Prosecutors from LaGrange and Noble counties had requested a total executed prison sentence of 19 years, 8 months.
They got far less.
Following Sykes’ guilty plea on Aug. 31, 2021, he was ordered to serve in a 12-18 month rehabilitation program in Terre Haute prior to sentencing. Sykes made it 11 days in the program before taking a Vicodin following a trip to the hospital for a tooth issue.
The program clearly stated that taking a narcotic — even if prescribed by a physician — would call for immediate eviction from the program.
Sykes later completed a nearly 6-month Salvation Army rehabilitation program, which he passed with flying colors.
The Salvation Army rehabilitation program chaplain Steve McNary spoke in glowing terms of the progress Sykes had made through the program.
Sykes supervisor at a trailer factory also called him an “excellent” employee in the approximately six months he had worked there.
Sykes was represented by three different attorneys during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.
The state was represented by Noble County Deputy Prosecutors Erik Murray and Leslie Shively, as well as LaGrange County Prosecutor Travis Glick.
In the August 2020 incident, court documents alleged that just before midnight on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, Rome City Deputy Marshal Dustin Fike attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Kelly and Front streets.
In court documents filed in the case, Fike alleged, “Shortly after I activated the emergency lights on my fully marked police vehicle, I saw the driver of the vehicle raise his hand up through the sunroof. I then saw what I recognized as muzzle flashes and heard the sound of gunshots Based upon my view of the muzzle flashes, I was able to determine that (the) driver of the vehicle had the firearm pointed in my direction.”
Sykes then allegedly fired at shot to Noble County Deputy Jerry Weber during the pursuit.
The pursuit lasted 58 minutes, and culminated with the arrest of Sykes.
During Tuesday’s sentencing, Fike testified that he was “shocked” when Sykes began to shoot at him.
“His intentions were to harm law enforcement,” Fike said. “I’ve got a wife and kids. It could have been a bad night.”
“I could see the muzzle flashes,” Weber said from the stand. “It was coming toward me. There’s a lot of emotions when you’re being shot at.”
Noble County Deputy Shafter Baker, who also testified Tuesday, had been monitoring Sykes’ phone conversations from the Noble County Jail.
Baker said in one conversation, Sykes said upon his release, he would “kill as many pigs as he could possibly find.”
Kirsch sentenced Sykes to tw years relating to the incident in which he fired on the officers, with one year suspended.
Bakers’ monitoring of Sykes’ phone conversations led to the March 2021 charges of intimidation at the Noble County Jail.
Baker cited five instances in which Sykes allegedly made threats to a female victim during the time period from Feb. 27, 2021, through March 6, 2021, according to court documents, including:
• “I’ll have somebody come over there and beat your (expletive).”
• “How about I come choke the (expletive) life out of you?”
In a phone call to another person, Sykes is alleged to have said, “I really want somebody to black her eye” and “I’m going to have… beat her (expletive) brains in.”
Prosecutors played a handful of those phone recordings. In one such recording, Sykes asked the person he was calling to batter a female victim. The caller asked if the victim was pregnant. Sykes said he didn’t care if the victim was pregnant or not, he still wanted her battered.
Glick had requested that Kirsch sentence Sykes to serve 45 months in prison for his probation violations and an additional 2 years for the counterfeiting charge.
He questioned whether Sykes was fully committed to his recovery. While he was on the stand, Sykes admitted to only attending follow-up addictions meetings once every 10 days or so.
“I could do more to make sure I have a lasting sobriety,” Sykes admitted on the stand.
McNary said a recommendation for those who leave the Salvation Army is to attended four to five meetings per week.
Sykes made his case for leniency while on the stand speaking on his own behalf.
“I’m asking for some mercy,” he said. “I’m not going to run from my problems.”
He owned up to the shooting at police.
“I live in the place where the initial shots were fired,” Sykes said. “I feel like an idiot.”
In her closing arguments, Shively asked the judge to give Sykes prison time. To not do so, she said, “is telling our community our safety means nothing.”
She also asked the judge to consider the shots fired at officers.
“These men and women put their lives on the line,” she said.
