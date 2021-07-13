LAGRANGE — After decades of helping others, the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County is looking for a little help from the community to improve its parking.
The nonprofit organization that helps feed and clothe those in need wants to make an improvement to its front parking lot, getting rid of the limestone and replacing it with concrete.
The group was able to pour a concrete driveway for the facility when it was built to help steer trucks to its loading dock. But the parking lot where patrons park their cars was created using crushed limestone rock, and Clothes and Food Basket President Richard Yoder said that surface can become problematic in the winter.
Yoder said the limestone surface can’t be cleared properly and often remains covered with a thin sheet of ice during the winter months, making it dangerous for many of the organization’s older clients.
“Two years ago, we cemented up to the dock, and the drive out to the road. It’s hard to spray the limestone parking lot in the wintertime when it freezes, so we’d to pour cement from the building on out to the hitching rack,” he explained.
Yoder said winter weather sometimes brings an ice build up in the parking lot because the limestone can be plowed like a solid surface like concrete. That ice built up so bad at points last year, the organization has to shut down its food pantry for a few days just to protect its patrons and volunteers.
Yoder said he hopes the Clothes and Food Basket can hope to raise enough money this summer to afford to pour a new concrete parking lot this September. Yoder said it will likely cost about $24,000.
Yoder said he wants people to know the organization will not use any money donated to it to help purchase food for the parking lot project.
“We won’t use any food money for this project. That’s really important to know. People who gave up money to help pay for food can know their money is going to be used for what they wanted, to buy food,” he added. “So we’d kind of like to go out and do a fundraiser just for this project.”
Yoder said the organization has applied for several local grants he hopes could be used to help pay for the new parking lot. Those interested in helping by making a donation to pay for the parking lot project can stop by the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County building at 413 S. Railroad St. in LaGrange. Checks can be mailed to Clothes and Food Basket, 413 S. Railroad St., LaGrange, Indiana, 46761.
Yoder said checks designated to help build the new parking lot should include the words “cement project” in the check’s memo line.
