KENDALLVILLE — After 10 years serving as part-time and full-time recreation director for the Kendallville Parks and Recreation Department Dawn McGahen is ready for the next challenge.
McGahen officially took over as Park Director on Friday after Jim Pankop announced his retirement after 36 years earlier this year. A celebration for Pankop’s year’s of service was held Friday afternoon for city employees. During Monday night’s Common Council meeting he was presented with a token of appreciation for his years of service.
McGahen, a Kendallville native knows she has big shoes to fill.
“Jim’s shoes are going to be a hard one to fill,” McGahen said. “He was a very hands on director.”
With the new hire McGahen becomes the first female department head for the city. She began her career as the first female police officer for the city.
She said moving into the role as park director was a natural fit for her. She said she is excited about the direction the department is headed.
Her mission to mirror Jim’s style of managing the department.
“He as a boss would never ask you to do something that he wouldn’t do,” McGahen said. “We have always worked well with other organizations and departments, that allows us to get a lot done.”
The department has several projects in the works including the establishment of an endowment fund to support the Phase II of the sports complex, upgrades at the campground which include potential cabins and RV hookups and the transformation of the north side of Sunset Park, into a natural prairie.
With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted across the state as virus cases continue to shrink the parks and recreation department is looking toward presenting activities, which were canceled or modified during 2020.
One of those events is the annual Patriotic Pops concert and fireworks on July 3. The city is still waiting to receive a signed contract from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic as concerts have been on hold because of the pandemic.
Other upcoming events include the department’s summer camp, which was modified in 2020. The Winter sisters will be performing at Bixler Lake on June 2 and the barbecue cook off is on this fall.
“Our mentality is to offer events for all ages that are affordable or free,” she said.
Kendallville’s parks department includes a hidden gem in Bixler Lake, its campground and the park land that surrounds it.
“We are lucky that our city forefathers had the where-with-all to protect the land around the lake,” she said. “There are very few cities that have those amenities within their city limits.”
The city parks include several playgrounds for children, two beaches at Bixler Lake, pickle ball courts, tennis courts, a disc golf course and walking trails.
