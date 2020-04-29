2 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Two people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Wesley A. Alexander, 26, of the 2009 block of EMS D17 Lane, Syracuse, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felony. Alexander was held without bond.
Trevor A. Grady, 19, of the 3300 block of East C.R. 900N, Rome City, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Monday by Rome City police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Grady was held on $2,500 bond.
