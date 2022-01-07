ALBION — A Kendallville man is being held in the Noble County Jail on $25,000 bond after he allegedly battered and refused to let a woman leave a mobile home in the Maple Grove Colonial Estates mobile home park Wednesday.
Charlie Roark, 29, of the 1900 block of Aspen Cove, was arrested by Kendallville police Wednesday.
The female victim was taken to the hospital.
The Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formerly charged Roark with criminal confinement involving serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; domestic battery involving serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
A Level 3 felony carries a sentencing range of 3-16 years and a maximum fine of $10,000.
During an initial court appearance Thursday in Noble Circuit Court, Roark was appointed a public defender and a no-contact order was issued to Roark pertaining to the alleged victim.
Roark’s next court appearance has been set for 1:30 p.m. on March 21.
According to court documents filed in the case, the victim made her way to the Kendallville Police Department to report the crime.
The victim told Kendallville Patrolman Benjamin Jones she attempted to leave Roark’s residence three-four times. She told police when she would attempt to leave, Roark would allegedly “pull her hair, throw her, punch her, kick her” and threaten her.
The victim complained of pain to the face, swelling on the left side of her face and mouth, a blood lip and a bloody nose and a black and blue, swollen eye.
“There were visible injuries,” Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said Friday.
The intimidation charge was filed after the victim alleged Roark told her he would “find her and cut her throat” if she ever left him.
The victim further alleged that at one point Roark put his arm and elbow on her throat and she was unable to breathe, resulting in the strangulation charge.
Police went to Aspen Cove to interview Roark. He allegedly told them someone named “Rob” was the actual suspect.
