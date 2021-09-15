HOWE — An Ohio man was killed Monday after the truck he was driving slammed into the back of another truck on the Indiana Toll Road.
The accident occurred about 5 p.m Monday at the 127.5 mile marker, about 5 miles east of the LaGrange/Howe exit.
The Indiana State Police Toll Road post responded one of its troopers responded to an accident involving two commercial vehicles. This crash claimed the life of Herbert Meade, 67, of Olmstead Township, Ohio.
According to a report filed by the ISP, the trooper found a white 2020 Mack truck had crashed into the another truck’s trailer in slowed traffic. The Mack truck sustained heavy damage.
Meade was seriously injured and trapped in the truck’s wreckage. By the time medical crews were able reach Meade, he had already died of his injuries. The LaGrange County Coroner then pronounced him dead at the scene.
ISP Trooper Zachary McKenzie’s preliminary investigation revealed that Meade’s truck was traveling eastbound in the left lane of I-80 following a truck driven by Michael D. Ashley, 57, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. At the time of the accident, the eastbound lanes of I-80 were restricted down to the left lane only because of road construction. Traffic ahead of the two trucks had already slowed or stopped due to that construction.
McKenzie said that as Ashley began slowing for the stopped traffic, Meade was unable to stop in time and crashed into the rear of Ashley’s trailer.
The cab of Meade’s truck sustained heavy damage to its driver’s side. Ashley was able to exit his truck uninjured.
Meade’s family was notified of the accident by Ohio authorities.
This crash remains under investigation.
McKenzie was assisted by several troopers from the Toll Road Post, the Mongo Fire Department, the Howe Fire Department, Parkview EMS, Parkview Samaritan air medical crews, the LaGrange County Coroner, ITRCC, Grates Towing, and Bill’s Towing service.
