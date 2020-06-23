Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Emily R. Somers, 31, of Kendallville, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Somers was held on $2,500 bond.
Shane R. Taylor, 61, of the 1700 block of East Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony; and a body attachment warrant. Taylor was held without bond.
Grant H. Gregory, 22, of the 7600 block of East C.R. 1200N, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Gregory was held on $2,500 bond.
Gabrielle B. Hagenbuch, 25, of the 500 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was booked at 8:08 a.m. Saturday to service a sentence. No further information provided.
Dustin S. McHale, 25, of the 500 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 6 felony. McHale was held without bond.
Wiatt A. Mizzell, 25, of the 1300 block of Maple Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:16 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order relating to a Class B misdemeanor.
Lashonda L. Wilcox, 44, of the 300 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia. Wilcox was held on $2,500 bond.
