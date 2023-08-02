5 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday, according to jail records.
Jonathon R. Bixby, 32, of the 100 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 2 felony. No further charging information provided. Bixby was held without bond.
Adam D. Cardoza, 48, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony. Cardoza was held on $2,500 bond.
Justin B. Darby, 32, of the 1000 block of Woodland Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Darby was held on $2,500 bond.
David E. Egly, 35, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Monday by Avilla police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Egly was held on $2,500 bond.
Derick W. Lehman, 31, of the 8600 block of North S.R. 9, Rome City, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Monday on a court order charging a Level 6 felony and a court order for which no charging information was provided. Lehman was held without bond.
3 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Three people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.
Brianna Newcomb, 28, of the 3300 block of South Harrison Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Barbara Zimmerman, 45, of the 200 block of Second Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging theft, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Samantha Kimball, 35, of the 3000 block of East C.R. 150N, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Monday by a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
