LAGRANGE — Sherry Johnston, president, and CEO of the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation, believes that the best teachers for small business owners are other successful small and medium business owners.
So the LCEDC announced its launching “Founders Forum,” an informally bimonthly series of meetings designed to provide a place for new small business owners and budding entrepreneurs to connect with others and share ideas and solutions for problems they may be encountering.
“The state is really emphasizing entrepreneurship,” she said. “We’ve been talking about it all year, waiting to pursue more programs for entrepreneurs because many small businesses that start here turn into larger businesses, especially in our Amish community. There are so many entrepreneurs in that community.”
Johnston said the forum’s goal is to provide these business owners with many of the resources they need to prosper.
“We hope it provides resources, connection, and mentorships,” she explained.
The LCEDC’s goal of building a network of resources in LaGrange
County can be used to help local entrepreneurs succeed, and to bridge any gaps that
may currently exist.
The inaugural Founders Forum will be held on Tuesday, December 13, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Topeka Pizza, 118 S. Babcock St., Topeka. The forum will consist of a one-hour open round-table discussion between participants. Cinnamon rolls and coffee will be provided, and additional food and beverages are available at the attendee’s expense.
Johnston said the plan is for the LCEDC to make the Founders Forum
meetings bi-monthly, with specified topics and targeted resources, provided based on feedback collected at the initial gathering.
Even in this age of social media, Johnston said she believes there’s nothing that can replace sitting down at a table with peers and talking about shared businessproblem s and solutions.
“I have a couple of board members who told me when they see young business owners getting started, and hearing about their strugglings, they wish they would have talked to that person first and helped them,” she explained. “That kind of help is what I want to make sure is available out there. I want to help create the culture of a business-friendly community.”
Additional information about the Founders Forum can be found by calling Johnston or Emilee Fincher at the LCEDC office. That phone number is 499-4994. Fincher also can be reached via email at efincher@lagrangecountyedc.com
