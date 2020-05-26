LAGRANGE — Last fall, Lakeland put out a school-wide call, looking for students who wanted to join and complete on the school’s academic team.
Science teacher Sherry Severson said a small group of smart and talented kids answered that call and started working together to make the team a success.
Like basketball or baseball teams, academic teams have to practice, too, and Severson said the coach in her put those students to work, practicing, drilling and studying. Lakeland has student competition at academic competitions that test their knowledge of Science, Social Studies, Math, English, and Fine Arts. There’s even a division — Interdisciplinary — that tests all those areas. Working as a team, the students gather at various meets around the area and answers a series of difficult questions.
Lakeland students have been building a legacy of academic team success. The school has produced two state champions, one in math and the other English. Two years ago, a Lakeland science team scored fourth in the state finals, and last year, the science team captured third place.
This year’s science team, Severson said, was filled with promise. In their first meet of the season, the six Lakeland science team members were divided into two teams of three students each and competed against 32 other science teams from around the region. Lakeland brought home a second and a fourth-place finish in the competition.
Severson said her science team members practice at least two or three days a week, including a Saturday morning session.
And just as the season got into full swing, the coronavirus shut everything down.
All schools and activities like baseball, track, and academic team competitions, were stopped. But given its unique format, the state decided in early April to rework the academic competition format allowing students to compete online as individuals rather than in a team. State officials then opened a small online window to allow academic team students to take a timed 30-question test.
Earlier this month, Severson learned that two of her science team students, seniors Ryker Bond and Ana Wahll, had finished in the top three in the state. Severson said she wasn’t surprised. Bond and Ryker along with senior Samantha Sciqouski are sharing Lakeland’s valedictorian honors this year.
Last week, Severson met the two students at the school to present them with a certificate and ribbon to celebrate their accomplishments. Both are headed to college in the fall, Bond to Purdue University to study human services and Wahll to Manchester University to study biology.
Wahll said earning top honors at the academic competition helped take a bit of the bitter taste away from an upside-down senior year of high school.
